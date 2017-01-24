Fayetteville teacher dies after collapsing at school

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A teacher at Max Abbott Middle School in Fayetteville collapsed at the school Tuesday and later died, officials confirmed.

Jim Pietrowski, 27, collapsed around 9 a.m. and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“Mr. Pietrowski was highly regarded as a teacher and loved and respected by the faculty and students, alike. He will be greatly missed,” said Frank Till, superintendent of the Cumberland County Schools.

The school said he was a 6th grade math and science teacher and also served as a coach since Jan. 2015.

The school posted on its Facebook page saying all afternoon activities were canceled due to “extenuating circumstances.”

