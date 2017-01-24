PHOTOS: Duo wanted in armed robbery of Lancaster business

Deputies in Lancaster County are asking for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Community Discount Beverage on the 2000 block of Lynwood Drive in Lancaster. Two employees who were in the store told deputies a black male came in with his black T-shirt off but wrapped around his face.

Officials said the robber pointed a black and silver semi-automatic handgun at one of the employees and demanded money and several packs of Newport cigarettes before he ran out of the store with both.

No one was injured.

The robber is described as approximately 5’9” tall. He is skinny and has long dreadlocks and a scar on his back just under his right shoulder blade. He was wearing dark jeans and black sneakers with white trim.

Investigators said the security footage shows moments before the robbery a white automobile appearing to be a Subaru Crosstrek pulled into the store parking lot, and a black male wearing a camouflage jacket got out of the car and went in the store, attempting to sell sneakers to the employees.

MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS OF THE MEN AND CAR

That man left the store and returned to the car, which circled the building before again stopping in the parking lot. The robber then got out of the car and committed the robbery. After the robbery, the robber got back into the car, which headed north on Lynwood Drive toward Airport Road.

Investigators believe the same car had been at the Pantry Pak on Lynwood Drive earlier the same evening.

“We have good pictures of the two people we are looking for in connection with this armed robbery," Sheriff Barry Faile said. "There are folks out there who know them, and we encourage those folks to call us so we can identify them.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). You can also email www.sccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.