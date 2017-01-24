WINTHROP UNIVERSITY: Winthrop at UNC Asheville Men's Basketball Game To Be Nationally Televised

ESPNU SELECTS WINTHROP AT UNC ASHEVILLE AS ITS FEB. 9 BIG SOUTH WILDCARD BROADCAST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (www.BigSouthSports.com) – ESPNU has selected the Winthrop at UNC Asheville men’s basketball contest scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9 as its Big South Wildcard Selection broadcast, it was announced today by the Big South Conference office. Game time will be 7:00pm inside Kimmel Arena in Asheville, N.C. Robert Lee (play-by-play) and Nate Ross (analyst) will handle the call from courtside.

It will be the second regular-season meeting between the squads, as the teams met just five days ago on ESPNU, which was won by the Eagles, 76-73, after being down as much as 11 points. Winthrop enters this week in sole possession of first-place in the Big South at 7-1, with the Bulldogs one-game back at 6-2. WU will attempt to sweep the season series with Asheville for the first time since 2014-15, while the Bulldogs will seek their fifth home win over the Eagles since 2011-12.

In the first meeting on Jan. 19, Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks posted 19 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the winning effort, and eclipsed 1,000 career points during the contest. Roderick Perkins scored 17 and Anders Broman added 12 points off the bench for the Eagles. Asheville was led by Ahmad Thomas, who had a game-high 27 points with six boards and three steals. Freshman MaCio Teague added 15 points for the Bulldogs.

The Winthrop at UNC Asheville game is the third of four Big South ESPNU Wildcard broadcasts this season. ESPNU’s final Wildcard broadcast is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23 at 9:00pm, and that selection will be determined 21 days in advance.