QUEENS UNIVERSITY: Queens Men's Basketball Ranked Number 5 and 8 in Division 2 Polls

Queens Ranks No. 5 in DII Media Poll; No. 8 in NABC Poll

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte men's basketball team slipped one spot to No. 5 in the Division II Media Poll sponsored by D2SIDA after suffering their first loss of the season last week. The Royals, who are 17-1 on the year and 11-1 in South Atlantic Conference play, also rank No. 8 in this week’s National Association of Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Royals had their historic win streak come to an end last week, falling at home to conference rival Wingate University. Queens then bounced back on the road, pulling out an overtime win at Anderson University to complete the season sweep over the Trojans.

Jalin Alexander currently leads the Royals’ scoring efforts with 14.7 points per game. Daniel Camps his right behind the guard with 14 points per game, while also averaging 6.9 rebounds per game to lead in that category. Todd Withers (13.8ppg) and Mike Davis (11.9ppg) are also averaging double-figures at this point in the season.

Next up for Queens is a rematch with Newberry College tomorrow, January 25, at 8 p.m. Queens won the first game with the Wolves at home by a score of 104-86. The game will take place on the road. The Royals will then return home to wrap their home-and-home series with Carson-Newman on Saturday, January 28, at 4 p.m.

NABC/Division II Rankings

(Jan. 24, 2017 – Poll #9)

Record

Points

Last

1.

Northwest Missouri State (12)

18-0

396

1

2.

Fairmont State, W.Va. (4)

18-0

388

2

3.

West Liberty, W.Va.

17-1

365

4

4.

California Baptist

17-1

351

5

5.

Shippensburg, Pa.

17-0

336

8

6.

Indiana, Pa.

17-2

295

10

7.

Hawai’i Pacific

18-1

179

14

8.

Queens, N.C.

17-1

270

3

9.

Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va.

16-2

257

6

10.

Bellarmine, Ky.

16-3

249

15

11.

Kutztown, Pa.

15-2

235

13

12.

Southern Indiana

18-1

228

9

13.

Barry, Fla.

15-2

225

7

14.

Tarleton State, Texas

16-3

177

11

15.

Western Washington

15-3

175

17

16.

Fort Lewis, Colo.

17-3

162

21

17.

Kentucky Wesleyan

16-2

155

23

18.

Arkansas-Monticello

14-1

115

16

19.

Alabama-Huntsville

13-4

93

25

20.

West Texas A&M

18-4

66

12

21.

MSU Moorhead, Minn.

17-3

63

NR

22.

Colorado School of Mines

16-3

56

NR

23.

Chico State, Calif.

16-3

50

19

24.

Lincoln Memorial, Tenn.

14-4

34

NR

25.

Wisconsin-Parkside

15-3

29

22

Others receiving votes: UC San Diego 26, Southwest Minnesota State 24, Saint Rose (N.Y.) 18, UT-Permian Basin (Texas) 15, Valdosta State (Ga.) 14, Eckerd (Fla.) 13, San Francisco State (Calif.) 13, Southern New Hampshire 5, Ferris State (Mich.) 4, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 3, Angelo State (Texas) 2, Findlay (Ohio) 2, Virginia State 2.



Dropped out: UC San Diego (18), San Francisco State (20), Delta State (24).

Records are through games of Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

