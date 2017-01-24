RAYCOM SPORTS: Mellow Mushroom Presenting Sponsor for Popular ACC 3 Point Challenge

Charlotte, N.C. – Raycom Sports announced today that Mellow Mushroom has become the exclusive Presenting Sponsor for the popular ACC gaming app, ACC 3 Point Challenge. Mellow Mushroom, who was the Presenting Sponsor for the 2016 ACC Network Football telecasts, will receive branding throughout the app.

As part of the new partnership, Mellow Mushroom is rewarding fans who download or update the app with a free small cheese pizza. Fans who download or update the app will receive an electronic code, redeemable at any Mellow Mushroom location.

ACC 3 Point Challenge, which is free and available for download through the Apple and Google Play app stores, allows fans to compete in several basketball shooting contests. Fans can play as their favorite ACC school and take their best shot in three point shootout-style competitions. Additionally, users can play quick matches or try to survive and advance through the Tournament. Other features include the ability to send/accept challenges and share scores on social media, all continuing to unlock achievements and climbing leaderboards.

Mellow Mushroom (http://www.mellowmushroom.com) was founded in 1974 in Atlanta, Georgia. This franchise, operated under Home-Grown Industries of Georgia, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom has been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family-friendly environment. Each Mellow is locally owned and operated and provides a unique feel focused around great customer service and high-quality food.

More information on Mellow Mushroom is available on Facebook at http://facebook.com/mellowmushroom, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MellowMushroom, and on Pinterest at https://pinterest.com/mellowmushroom.

Charlotte-based Raycom Sports is a leading independent sports sales & marketing, syndication, event management and production firm. Raycom is the current syndicated television rightsholder of ACC men’s basketball and football telecasts through 2027.

In a partnership with the ACC, Raycom operates the ACC Network, which distributes ACC content through live television broadcasting, original programming via digital technologies, historical archives, mobile applications, social media, ACC Championship events and the official ACC website.

Raycom Sports’ parent company Raycom Media, located in Montgomery, Alabama, owns and operates 62 television stations covering over 14 percent of the United States across 20 states.

Frank Kay

Director of Communications

Raycom Sports