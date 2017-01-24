Recipe: Splendishes' Pork Posole - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Splendishes' Pork Posole

(WBTV) (WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Shonali Thomas of Splendishes shared her recipe for Pork Posole on Morning Break Tuesday morning.

Her recipe serves 4-6 people.

Ingredients

  • 2 cans hominy, drained
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 16 ounce jar SplenDishes Verde Sauce
  • 6 cups chicken stock
  • 2 green bell peppers, chopped
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon SplenDishes House Blend
  • ¼ - ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 pound pork tenderloin roast, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

Suggested Toppings

  • Cilantro
  • Sliced Radishes
  • Sliced Jalapenos
  • Crumbled Queso Cheese
  • Sour Cream

Directions

  1. Heat a large stock pot on medium high heat, add olive oil, onions, bell pepper and garlic. Saute until tender, about 4 minutes. Add cubed pork and continue cooking 3-4 minutes. Stir in cumin, oregano, House Blend and red pepper flakes.
  2. Roast spices for another 2 minutes, then add hominy, SplenDishes Verde Sauce and chicken stock.
  3. Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer for 45-55 minutes.
  4. Top soup with your choice of toppings.

