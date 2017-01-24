Empty Bowls Luncheon tickets selling fast

It’s hard not to be moved by the symbolism of The Empty Bowls 2017 Luncheon every year. We gather together for lunch to support Second Harvest and take home a small, hand-crafted bowl, some are shaped by young potters, others by experts.

The concept is these bowls will be a constant reminder of those who have nothing to put in their bowls. I have a special shelf at home with the many bowls I’ve collected over the last decade. One has a smile in the bottom, with the words, “I’m hungry” on the outer rim.

I still get chills when I see the tiny finger prints that molded and shaped it.

Second Harvest serves 19 counties in the Carolinas. The non-profit offers food and hope to many of our hungry neighbors. The numbers are staggering. Second Harvest says 520,000 people in the Charlotte Metro region are living at or below the poverty level, this includes 230,000 children and elderly. By purchasing a ticket, and bidding on the silent action items, you can be a direct part of ending hunger among our most vulnerable.

The Empty Bowls luncheon usually sells out quickly. I see many familiar faces every year. Tickets are forty dollars.

Tickets are selling FAST for our 17th annual #EmptyBowls! Get yours before it is too late: https://t.co/gXg3FFi3nf pic.twitter.com/4rtcEShCDT — Second Harvest FB (@FoodBankonthego) January 23, 2017

You’ll be able to choose your own bowl, get a simple lunch that includes soup and sandwich choices. You can also donate through the silent auction, (always TONS of cool items). And you will also receive a GoPlaySave Charlotte coupon book, for savings at local businesses and restaurants. The book alone is a thirty-dollar value.

I’m always grateful to the sponsors. Food Lion Feeds has been a part of this event for as long as I can remember.

And since we moved locations, the Charlotte Convention Center is also one of the title sponsors. Thank you!

I have a passion for making sure our children are fed. We want them to go to school and concentrate on their work, not worry about where their next meal will come from. I also want those who raised us, who built our communities, our older neighbors, to never face choosing between a meal or medicine. Please join us for The Empty Bowls Luncheon.

The event is March 10 at the Richardson Ballroom in the Charlotte Convention Center from 11:30 until 1 p.m. Keep in mind, tickets go fast!!

