Court underway for Gastonia woman charged in hit-and-run death of toddler

A Gaston County jury is hearing emotional testimony in the trial of a woman charged in the hit-and-run death of a toddler.

The hit-and-run happened in 2015 - two days before Christmas - in the 1400 block of Westbrook Circle. One-year-old Riley Bradley was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, then to Carolinas Medical Center before being moved to Levine Children's Hospital, where she was treated for nearly a week. She would never recover from her injuries.

Donna Jane Hayes, the driver accused in the deadly incident, was charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious death or injury and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

After police arrived on the scene of the collision, officers canvassed the area and spotted the vehicle that matched the one seen on a neighbor's dash cam video moments before the toddler was hit.

Hayes' attorney said in court Tuesday that his client didn't know she hit someone, and that her 5-year-old stepchild was playing video games on her phone. Police told jurors that Hayes was not speeding and was not impaired. An officer testified he checked Hayes' cell phone to see if she was texting but didn't see any incoming or outgoing text messages at the time of the collision.

The prosecution questioned how Hayes didn't realize she hit a human being.

“We know that Riley was facing this car when it hit her. How do we know that because when her skull was crushed,” prosecutor Donald Rice said. “There’s hair left in the crushed front grill, there’s hair wrapped around the screws of the undercarriage of the vehicle."

Neighbors, who had a GoPro mounted on their truck that shows video, say the saw little Riley Bradley after hearing loud noises.

“She essentially left this child bleeding in the street,” Rice said. "The ultimate question in this case is going to be whether its reasonable for Ms. Hayes driving a 3400-pound automobile at approx. 30 mph can come into collision with a 33-pound person at 31 inches tall," Rice continued.

Riley's grandfather was the first witness. He said Riley was on his lap minutes before she scooted out of the back porch, which he said she had never done before.

An arrest warrant states the defendant knew and reasonably should have known that her vehicle was involved in the crash and resulted in injury to Riley Bradley. The warrant states that Hayes failed to decrease speed when traveling down Westbrook Circle.

The cause of Riley's death was blunt force trauma caused from vehicle collision.

Jurors on Tuesday heard from several witnesses, listened to a recording of the 911 call, and watch dash cam video from moments after the collision.

