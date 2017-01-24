Charlotte lawyer disbarred for having sex with immigration clients

Charlotte attorney Christopher Greene has been disbarred for having sex and sending explicit message to an unknown number of his immigration clients (WBTV graphic)

A Charlotte attorney has been disbarred after admitting he slept with an undisclosed number of his immigration clients who were “especially vulnerable.”

Christopher Greene surrendered his law license after being confronted with the results of disciplinary investigation by the N.C. State Bar.

In documents filed this month in Wake County Superior Court, Greene admitted that over the past five years he has had sex with current and former clients, “and that all of these clients were immigration clients and were especially vulnerable.”

Greene also admitted sending “sexual and sexually suggestive” messages to his clients despite his professional relationship with them, court filings indicate. The complaint does not include further details.

Greene was disbarred on Jan. 12. He joined the state bar in 1998. As part of his punishment, he cannot ask to have his law license restored for at least five years. Greene operated a law firm, Greene & Associates, on Executive Center Drive in Charlotte.

The state bar, which disciplines attorneys, said Greene willingly gave up his license because he knows that if the bar brought misconduct charges “he could not successfully defend against them.”

Greene’s attorney, Lane Williamson of Charlotte, said Tuesday morning he could not comment on the case.

STAFF WRITER MARK PRICE CONTRIBUTED.



