After asking police for help in Lowe's, two men arrested

According to Catawba County communications, the incident happened on Killian Avenue.More >>
A man wanted on outstanding charges in Iredell County and Rowan County was arrested in Salisbury when he showed up for work at a local employment agency.More >>
Thursday is the NFL Draft and another day to put last year's 6-10 season behind the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers pick #8 in the first round and own 4 of the top 98 picks.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney is expected to speak publicly Thursday regarding body-worn camera video involving former officer Jon Dunham, three other CMPD officers who arrested James Yarborough.More >>
The WBTV news area is in the “marginal risk” threshold for severe weather.More >>
