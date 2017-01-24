After asking police for help in Lowe's, two men arrested

The first encounter that Derek Daniels, 34, and Jonathan Patton, 29, had with police was pleasant enough, but the second encounter ended badly for the two men.

According to the report, those men and a third, unidentified man, were in Lowe's on Faith Road Monday night when they asked a Salisbury police officer if he knew where they could find a particular type of light bulb. The officer helped them and they were on their way.

Minutes later the officer noticed the men going outside and putting something in a vehicle, then coming back in the store. The officer went over to the light section and noticed an empty box that would have contained the kind of bulb that the men had asked about earlier.

As the men were leaving the officer called out to other officers in the area and the vehicle was stopped at Faith Road and Gold Hill Drive.

When police asked to search the vehicle, the men told them that they could not. When an officer spotted the light bulb on the floorboard, "in plain sight," that gave police the right to continue the search.

Officers recovered several items related to video gaming, including a PS3 controller, a charge and play unit, two headsets, and a power pack. Police were able to determine that the controller, power pack, and charge and play had been taken from the Game Stop store, and that the headsets and bulb had been stolen from Lowe's.

Daniels, of Ted Daniels Road in Lexington, was charged with resisting police and carrying a concealed weapon. He was found to be carrying a hatchet beneath the seat, according to the report. Bond was set at $7500.

Patton, of the 2300 block of Statesville Boulevard, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, and also charged on an outstanding warrant cyberstalking. Patton was also cited on an additional outstanding warrant for larceny.

The third person in the vehicle was not charged.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.