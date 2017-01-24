Child struck by vehicle in east Charlotte

A child, who police believe is 10 years old, was injured after being struck by a vehicle in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say it happened around 7 a.m. in the 7400 block of Sterling Haven Road, not far from JH Gunn Elementary School.

The child suffered minor injuries and went to the hospital as precaution.

Police say the driver initially left the scene because family members were causing a disturbance but later returned.

There's no word on whether any charges will be filed.

