Pedestrian injured after being struck near SouthPark Mall

Westbound Fairview Road before Barclay Downs Drive (Source: CharMeck)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near SouthPark Mall Tuesday morning. 

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Fairview Road at Barclay Downs Drive. 

Medic took the pedestrian to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries. 

There's no word on what caused the incident. 

