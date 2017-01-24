Rowan-Cabarrus announces new SGA president

Latosha Tulloch of Cabarrus County was recently announced as the new Student Government Association (SGA) President of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

“We are proud to welcome Latosha as an ex officio member of the College’s Board of Trustees,” said Carl M. Short, chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees.

Tulloch was introduced as the 2016-17 SGA leader at a recent Board of Trustees meeting. She is a second year student at Rowan-Cabarrus and is pursuing an associate degree in business administration.

Tulloch graduated in 2012 from North Rowan High School. She is currently employed part-time while attending Rowan-Cabarrus and enjoys participating in community service projects.

“I am honored to become the SGA President. I hope to encourage my peers to become involved in student life by fostering relationships among peers and with faculty and staff,” said Tulloch.

Tulloch is looking forward to her position as SGA President and hopes to enhance her public speaking skill and team building skills. These skills will assist Tulloch in achieving her career goals including becoming a CEO of a laboratory research company.

“College is about more than just the classes. At Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, students are encouraged to get involved in activities and organizations beyond the classroom that take their education to the next level,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “We’re proud to help develop leaders and to help them find ways to be engaged in their communities.”

