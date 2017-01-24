In response to Uber, Charlotte City Council loosens rules for taxis

In an effort to level the playing field for taxis against ride-sharing companies like Uber, the Charlotte City Council Monday loosened some regulations in an attempt to let the companies be more nimble.

Council members had considered regulating ride-sharing companies several years ago, but the General Assembly prohibited N.C. cities and towns from passing new rules to govern them. As a result, traditional taxi companies said they were losing business to Uber and Lyft, which weren’t burdened by city regulations.

The changes affect taxis, limousines, black cars and shuttle services, which are all regulated under the city’s passenger vehicle-for-hire ordinance.

Some of the changes include:

Requiring more frequent background checks, but allowing drivers to work with more minor offenses.

The city’s passenger vehicle-for-hire ordinance will now require a fingerprint background check for taxi drivers once every three years. Under the old system, drivers only had to have an extensive background check when they first got their license.

That is more restrictive. But in return, the city said it would only reject drivers for serious crimes against people that could put a passenger at risk.

Thomas Powers, an attorney for the city, said the city will no longer be concerned about someone who might have written bad checks a decade ago.

“If you are an individual who commits a crime against another person, you will be denied,” Powers said. “But some people who had written bad checks were denied. It shouldn’t prevent you from getting a permit.”

Taxi and limousine companies will also be responsible for their own training programs and conducting drug tests. Training classes are conducted by the city, and taxi companies said it could take too long for a new hire to begin collecting fares.

“We can get drivers on the road faster,” said Mayur Khandelwal of Crown Cab.

The city’s passenger vehicle-for-hire manager would also gain the authority to request medical certification from a doctor to certify a driver’s fitness to operate a taxi.

Taxis can now have more advertising inside and outside of their vehicles. Khandelwal said the changes “put taxis on parity with buses.”

Because taxi drivers have to invest in their cars, the city wanted to give them more ways to recoup that money.

The regulations would also allow taxis to have seatback “infotainment systems,” or video screens, similar to those you see if you take a cab in New York, and would allow more flexibility for digital advertising on cabs.

“We’re hoping we have an opportunity to leverage that burden,” Khandelwal said.

Fares are still regulated by the city, and meters are required.