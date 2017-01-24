Stadium Public Hearing Today

Good morning to you on this Tuesday, 24 January 2017, from the WBTV News morning team! John Carter reporting to you this morning. We invite you to join Charlotte’s MOST EXPERIENCED morning news team from 7 – 9 AM today for the area’s best and most complete morning newscast. We’ll bring you the news, weather and traffic information you want to start your day.

Reminder! Classes are being held in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools today. It was originally supposed to be a teacher workday…but classes are being held today as a makeup day for a recently missed snow day.

What do you think about a new stadium being built in Charlotte for Major League Soccer? Mecklenburg County leaders want to know what you think about a potential multi-million dollar plan, and they’re holding a public hearing today. Our Micah Smith is looking into this issue and will have more details for you in a LIVE report.

WBTV News has learned the name of the cyclist hit and killed on Monroe Road last night. Police say 34 year old Pedro Tovar III died when he was hit by a car traveling in the same direction.

A man involved in a car accident in south Charlotte over the weekend has died. According to police, 45 year old Mario Fusco was drinking and driving when his vehicle hit another vehicle and then flipped over.

This morning, the Charlotte family who lost their newborn and toddler in a horrible crash are now expecting twins. You’ll hear more from Hadley and Gentry Eddings.

A huge win for North Carolina State. For the first time in 22 years, the Wolfpack beat the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

