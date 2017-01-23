JOHNSON C. SMITH: Golden Bulls Late Rally Downs Elizabeth City 68-61

JCSU Men’s Basketball Uses Late Rally to Down Elizabeth City State, 68-61

Charlotte, N.C. -- (Jan. 23, 2017) – The Johnson C. Smith University men’s basketball team used a late rally to upend visiting Elizabeth City State 68-61 in CIAA play on Monday night at Brayboy Gym.



After JCSU’s Gabon Williams (Charlotte, N.C.) started the game by drawing an ECSU foul and converting both free throws, ECSU went on a 15-3 run over the next 7:01 to take the 15-5 lead after Kyree Marshall converted tip-in at the 12:20 mark.



JCSU was then able to put together a run of their own, a 16-3 sprint that gave the Golden Bulls the 21-18 lead after a Robert Davis (West Friendship, Md.) dropped a layup at 6:22. Freshman

Cayse Minor (Winston-Salem, N.C.) knocked down a three-pointer to extend the JCSU lead to 24-20, however, ECSU would battle back, this time taking a 31-27 lead with 1:02 left after a Jaleel Ferguson three-pointer.



After Davis added a free throw, Williams would tip-in a Davis miss at the halftime buzzer after JCSU forced a Viking turnover, and would get the foul. His free throw would provide the 31-31 halftime margin.



In the second half, neither team was able to solidify the lead, as JCSU jumped ahead 37-34 on a Davis three-pointer only to see ECSU fight back to take the 39-37 lead after a Ferguson long ball. JCSU then went on a 7-0 run capped by a breakaway one-handed dunk by Davis that pushed the JCSU lead to 44-39 with 13:43 left.



The Vikings would again battle back, tying the score at 50-50 with 8:39 left after two Shyhied Petteway free throws. That is the closest ECSU would get the rest of the way, as the Golden Bulls inched ahead, taking command with 1:52 left when Christian Williams (Chesapeake, Va.) connected on two free throws, making it 62-56. Christian Kirchman (Roanoke, Va.) would add four free throws down the stretch to seal the win for JCSU.



Three Golden Bulls scored in double-figures, with Robert Davis leading the way with 19 points. Gabon Williams added 18 and Kirchman had 11. ECSU’s Jaleel Ferguson finished with 16 while Viking teammates Shyheid Petteway and Jordan Jones had 14 and 11 points, respectively.



With the win, JCSU improves to 8-10 overall and 4-4 in CIAA play while ECSU drops to 1-15 and 0-8.



The Golden Bulls will jump back into Southern Division play on Wednesday, Jan. 25 with a 7:30 contest with Winston-Salem State.

