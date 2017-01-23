Friends, family and teammates mourn Olympic HS student-athlete

Dozens of people packed the front yard of Aaron Barker’s home in southwest Charlotte Monday night.

Barker, a sophomore and basketball player at Olympic High School, died suddenly on Saturday. His mother, Sharon Barker, said he came home from basketball practice and had gone into the bathroom before his death.

She said that Aaron was in the bathroom for a while before family members tried to call to him and see if he was OK. They entered the bathroom to find him unresponsive.

Sharon Barker said paramedics were called to the home, but Aaron did not survive. It is still unclear what happened to him.

“They don’t know. They saying it could have been his heart, but they don’t know until they know so it may be weeks, it may be a few months before we get an answer,” said Sharon Barker.

She is now warning other young athletes to be cautious of their health when playing sports.

“I just want these guys to take care of their bodies because you don’t know. Aaron wasn’t a sick child. He never complained about anything,” said Sharon Barker.

Several friends and teammates took turns sharing stories about Aaron Monday night.

“Not many people were like Aaron. He had a big heart-the heart of lion,” said Clifford Taylor, one of Barker's teammates.

Several people lit candles and brought balloons to memorialize the Olympic High student.

“I’ve asked them not to love him to death, but to love him to life because he’s still going to live on in our hearts and dreams,” said Sharon Barker.

The crowd shared fond memories of Aaron and shed tears together Monday.

“I know they’re gonna miss him just as much as we do. They love him,” said Sharon Barker about her son's teammates and friends.

Aaron Barker's teammates have a new goal. They said Monday that their hope is to make it to the high school basketball state championship game and win the title to honor Barker.

