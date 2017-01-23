Bicyclist killed in southeast Charlotte identified

A person killed while riding a bicycle in southeast Charlotte Monday has been identified as 34-year-old Pedro Tovar, III.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Tovar was riding his bike around in the 4800 block of Monroe Road around 6:49 p.m. when he was struck by a 2006 Mercedez-Benz.

Tovar was thrown to the pavement and pronounced dead on scene by Medic. Police say Tovar did not have any reflectors or lights affixed to his bicycle and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash. He also was not wearing a helmet.

"Excessive speed and alcohol use are not suspected as contributing factors in this crash," CMPD says.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

