Are food deserts a possibility along the light rail line?

The Lynx Blue Line continues to be a driver for magnetic growth in south Charlotte.

In places like Southend, rail cars rolled, condos rose out of the ground, and the Publix grocery store on South Boulevard couldn't be built fast enough.

Brandon Mueller is a Southend resident who’s glad a grocery store is in his neighborhood.

"It's a very good benefit as far as they community, access, and just helping people,“ he said.

What has happened on the city's south side is headed to points north.

Construction is winding down on the Lynx Blue Line extension and more condos are on the way, but there is a hardship residents and business owners are currently dealing with.

Near the yet to be opened rail line, Keith Hands opened a law practice in NoDa, and sees the hardship his neighbors without cars must face.

"They have to walk to where it’s convenient, and there are no grocery stores in that area." Hands said.

Conversations over food deserts recently turned to a discussion between Congresswoman Alma Adams and the City of Charlotte.

"Everybody should have access to fresh foods and those kinds of things," the congresswoman said.

It's just not new condos on the rail line where the problem exists, the city calls Statesville Avenue a food desert as well.

It is a place where millions have been invested in the Bright Walk development.

"It's an issue that I think we can work on and improve the quality of life for folks. We're growing rapidly every single day," Adams said.

With that sense of urgency, attorney Keith Hands has one simple observation: "We need more grocery stores."

We’ve learned that a new Harris Teeter is planned for Southend. Residents at Bright Walk have had conversations with at least one retailer, and it is rumored that land on 36th street in NoDa is being eyed for a supermarket.

