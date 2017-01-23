Meck Co. leaders to hold public hearing on MLS stadium funding

Mecklenburg County commissioners are concerned about the soccer deal that's on the table. Soon, county commissioners will have to decide whether to fork over about $50 million to turn historic landmark Memorial Stadium into a professional soccer stadium.

"I would say 90% of the people I am hearing from are saying please don't do this," commissioner Pat Cotham said. "We have other things to be concerned about."

Mecklenburg County leaders are holding a public hearing Tuesday afternoon on the Major League Soccer stadium funding. The hearing is set for 3 p.m. at the Charlotte Government Center.

Cotham gave WBTV a list of county projects $50 million could easily pay for.

"We have schools that have needs, we have teachers that need more money, ADA's and public defenders that need more money. We have communities that need community centers. Eastway has been waiting for like 15 years," Cotham said.

The commissioner believes if the money is approved, voters would have questions.

"I think they would wonder about their elected officials," Cotham said.

Other commissioners are also concerned about rushing into the deal.

"If soccer is such a great growing deal, we will have another chance in the future," commissioner Jim Puckett said. "If it isn't going to grow sufficiently, we shouldn't be in it to begin with."

County commissioner Trevor Fuller said he is optimistic about the soccer deal and is ready to vote yes.

"I feel like it is something that can be a net positive for the community," Fuller said. "I feel like I had enough time to review the facts and to hear from people."

Fuller said he has heard excitement in the community about a professional soccer team coming to Charlotte. He also adds that lots of money would have to be poured into Memorial Stadium anyway. He said the stadium is in desperate need of a makeover.

"This is something we are going to have to do," the commissioner said. "So even if the professional soccer never came along, we still would have to consider and deal with what we are going to do with Memorial Stadium."

While Fuller says "full speed ahead," Cotham still has reservations. She is concerned the only time commissioners can hear from voters about this is at Tuesday's public hearing.

"I think that is unacceptable," Cotham said. "First of all, so many people work and it's only been a few days’ notice for this, and so I am really struggling with this January 31 deadline."

Also, the stadium was designated as a "Historic Landmark" back in 2004. That means the Historic Landmark Commission can delay a demolition of the stadium by 365 days, but can’t deny the deal.

There is still no word if there is enough support from county commissioners to bring a professional soccer team to Charlotte.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.