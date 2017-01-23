Fed up! One man's fight to have yard fixed after fiber installation

The installation of new fiber lines across the Charlotte area has left yards torn up, driveways cracked and homeowners asking who’s going to clean up the mess.

Both AT&T and Google Fiber are installing new infrastructure in neighborhoods around the region. The installation process involves burying fiber optic cable.

Viewers from around the region have called and emailed the WBTV Investigates tip line with complaints that a crew dug up their yard but didn’t repair the damage after they left.

But one man called with a different story.

Roger Hamilton said he was, at first, frustrated when he yard was dug up and little was done to repair it. But he was calling to tell us how he had finally gotten the company that dug up the yard—Ansco, a contractor for AT&T—to properly fix the damage to his front yard.

“Don’t give up,” Hamilton said. “If you don’t get a response, get their corporate number and call.”

That’s right, Hamilton finally got his yard fixed by doing a Google search, calling the company’s corporate headquarters and demanding they get the company’s local employees to come out and inspect the damage.

He said it started one morning with a big surprise.

“I woke up one morning and they were out here digging a hole in my yard. When they finished, it was a disaster area,” he said.

Hamilton said they used a trench machine to install the fiber cable, leaving big ruts in his front yard.

It wasn’t the first time his yard had been torn up. Hamilton said a Google Fiber crew had also come through, installed cable and left a mess.

But this time Hamilton was determined to get his yard cleaned up.

“I was not going away, I will say that,” Hamilton said, standing amongst the recent landscaping in his front yard. “Persistence paid off.

Hamilton said he kept calling the local office and being promised someone would return his call. Those calls never materialized.

But, he said, someone did come inspect the damage in his yard after he complained to the company’s corporate office.

He pointed to a patch of straw and newly-sprouting grass during a recent interview as evidence the company had come back and properly repaired the damage.

“As you can see now, this is what I was expecting the first time because this is what a real landscaper does,” he said.

The contractor, Ansco, did not respond to multiple requests seeking comment for this story.

A spokesman for AT&T said the company is constantly evaluating its contractors and culling the ones whose performance is deemed to have fallen short of standards.

The spokesman issued the following statement:

With the launch of our 100% fiber network in the Charlotte area in June of 2015, we have helped to position Charlotte as a gigabit city by bringing customers our fastest internet speeds. Our goal is to minimize impact on residents before, during and after construction and to keep them informed through a variety of means throughout the network expansion process. If construction related issues do occur we work quickly to resolve and restore any impacts from our work.

Hamilton is pleased he could draw enough attention to the damage in his yard to get a response from the company. But he’s not convinced what happened in his case is the norm.

“This attitude is, you know, lip service!” he said.

