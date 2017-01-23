CIAA: Weekly Men's Basketball Report

January 23, 2017

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association

2016-17 Men's Basketball Report Week #11

Monday, January 23, 2017

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#13 Joshua Davis, Lincoln (Pa.)

(Sr., G, 6-6 - Saginaw, MI)

Davis recorded double-doubles in both of the Lions' games last week as Lincoln went 1-1, defeating Elizabeth City State and falling at Virginia Union in double overtime. He shot 54.5% vs. Elizabeth City, notching 20 points and 10 rebs. Versus VUU Davis added 14 points, 11 rebs, and also tallied three blocks, three asssits, and two steals in Lincoln's two games

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Jan 18 vs. Elizabeth City St. W, 84-79 *

1

0

33

6-11

54.5

0-1

0.0

8-13

61.5

20

Jan 21 at Virginia Union L, 77-75 *

1

0

47

5-16

31.3

0-1

0.0

4-6

66.7

14

Conference

2

0

80

11-27

40.7

0-2

0.0

12-19

63.2

34

Overall

2

0

80

11-27

40.7

0-2

0.0

12-19

63.2

34

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Jan 18 vs. Elizabeth City St. W, 84-79 *

1

0

33

0

10

10

4

0

2

2

1.0

0

1

Jan 21 at Virginia Union L, 77-75 *

1

0

47

1

10

11

3

0

1

3

0.3

2

2

Conference

2

0

80

1

20

21

7

0

3

5

0.6

2

3

Overall

2

0

80

1

20

21

7

0

3

5

0.6

2

3

NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

#32 Richard Granberry, Virginia State

(Jr., F, 6-8 - Chester, PA)

Granberry remains consistent for the Trojans after guiding them to 3 wins this week. This week Granberry collected 44 points and 27 rebounds for VSU, grasping a double-double in the 74-59 victory over VUU.

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Jan 15 vs. Virginia Union W, 74-59 *

1

1

32

5-9

55.6

0-0

-

1-2

50.0

11

Jan 18 vs. Chowan W, 80-54 *

1

1

26

8-11

72.7

0-0

-

2-2

100.0

18

Jan 21 at Elizabeth City St. W, 77-71 *

1

1

24

5-9

55.6

0-0

-

5-6

83.3

15

Conference

3

3

82

18-29

62.1

0-0

-

8-10

80.0

44

Overall

3

3

82

18-29

62.1

0-0

-

8-10

80.0

44

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Jan 15 vs. Virginia Union W, 74-59 *

1

1

32

4

7

11

3

0

1

4

0.3

0

0

Jan 18 vs. Chowan W, 80-54 *

1

1

26

4

5

9

2

0

0

1

0.0

1

0

Jan 21 at Elizabeth City St. W, 77-71 *

1

1

24

2

5

7

2

0

1

5

0.2

0

1

Conference

3

3

82

10

17

27

7

0

2

10

0.2

1

1

Overall

3

3

82

10

17

27

7

0

2

10

0.2

1

1

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#1 Robert Colon, Winston-Salem State

(Fr., G, 6-1 - Jacksonville, NC)

Colon had a solid week for the WSSU Rams, averaging 17 points and 2 rebounds. His best game came against Fayetteville State, where he scored a game high 24 points, including going 15 of 16 from the free throw line, in the Rams 94-84 win.

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Jan 9 vs. Bowie St. W, 80-71 *

1

1

25

3-9

33.3

0-1

0.0

4-6

66.7

10

Jan 14 at Johnson C. Smith W, 63-55 *

1

1

34

7-14

50.0

0-1

0.0

1-2

50.0

15

Conference

2

2

59

10-23

43.5

0-2

0.0

5-8

62.5

25

Overall

2

2

59

10-23

43.5

0-2

0.0

5-8

62.5

25

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Jan 9 vs. Bowie St. W, 80-71 *

1

1

25

0

4

4

3

0

1

0

-

0

0

Jan 14 at Johnson C. Smith W, 63-55 *

1

1

34

2

7

9

1

0

2

0

-

1

0

Conference

2

2

59

2

11

13

4

0

3

0

-

1

0

Overall

2

2

59

2

11

13

4

0

3

0

-

1

0

COACH OF THE WEEK

James Stinson, Livingstone College

Head Coach Stinson is 2-0 in the Southern Division defeating Fayetteville State and Johnson C. Smith.

SCHEDULE SUMMARY

Overall (Pct.)

6-11 (.353)

Conference (Pct.)

3-4 (.429)

Streak

Won 2

Home

4-2

Away

1-4

Neutral

1-5

Full Scores and Schedule »

RECENT GAMES

Jan 5

Elizabeth City State

W, 72-68

Jan 8

Virginia State

L, 82-65

Jan 11

at Virginia Union

L, 86-78

Jan 16

Morehouse

L, 81-80

Jan 18

Fayetteville State

W, 78-57

Jan 21

Johnson C. Smith

W, 68-67

BASKETBALL STANDINGS

NORTHERN DIVISION

Division

Conference

Overall

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Virginia State

3-0

1.000

7-1

0.875

15-3

0.833

Virginia Union

2-1

0.667

7-1

0.875

15-5

0.750

Chowan

2-1

0.667

5-3

0.625

11-5

0.688

Lincoln (Pa.)

2-1

0.667

5-4

0.556

6-12

0.333

Bowie St.

0-3

0.000

4-5

0.444

7-12

0.368

Elizabeth City State

0-3

0.000

0-7

0.000

1-14

0.067

SOUTHERN DIVISION

Division

Conference

Overall

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Shaw

2-0

1.000

4-3

0.571

8-9

0.471

Livingstone

2-0

1.000

3-4

0.429

6-11

0.353

St. Augustine's

1-2

0.333

4-5

0.444

10-10

0.500

Johnson C. Smith

1-2

0.333

3-4

0.429

7-10

0.412

Winston-Salem State

1-2

0.333

3-5

0.375

7-10

0.412

Fayetteville State

1-2

0.333

3-6

0.333

7-10

0.412

WEEK #11 RESULTS

Wed. 18

Johnson C. Smith

63

St. Augustine's

56

Final

Box Score

Fayetteville State

57

Livingstone

78

Final

Box Score

Elizabeth City State

79

Lincoln (Pa.)

84

Final - OT

Box Score | Recap

Chowan

54

Virginia State

80

Final

Video | Box Score | Recap

Shaw

64

Winston-Salem State

62

Final

Video | Box Score | Recap | Recap | Photos

Virginia Union

70

Bowie St.

69

Final - OT

Box Score | Recap

Sat. 21

Winston-Salem State

94

Fayetteville State

84

Final

Box Score | Recap

Virginia State

77

Elizabeth City State

71

Final

Box Score

Bowie St.

58

Chowan

59

Final

Box Score | Recap

St. Augustine's

46

Shaw

51

Final

Box Score | Recap

Johnson C. Smith

67

Livingstone

68

Final

Box Score

Lincoln (Pa.)

75

Virginia Union

77

Final - 2OT

Box Score | Recap

TEAM STATISTICS

Overall | Conference

Offense

Defense

RK

NAME

GP

FG

PCT

3PT

PCT

FT

PCT

OFF

DEF

REB

AST

TO

STL

BLK

PF

PTS

1

Virginia State

18

518-1062

48.8

120-326

36.8

245-396

61.9

12.6

28.1

40.6

19.2

13.1

6.3

3.8

17.3

77.8

2

Virginia Union

20

593-1275

46.5

83-254

32.7

270-392

68.9

15.7

25.2

40.8

14.2

17.7

8.4

4.3

19.1

77.0

3

Chowan

16

426-912

46.7

117-314

37.3

258-362

71.3

13.2

21.6

34.8

14.8

14.3

8.5

2.3

17.6

76.7

4

Winston-Salem State

17

422-996

42.4

119-337

35.3

320-478

66.9

12.0

25.1

37.1

9.5

15.2

6.1

2.4

21.9

75.5

5

Livingstone

17

473-1058

44.7

91-279

32.6

230-357

64.4

14.4

26.9

41.2

15.7

16.9

5.7

3.1

20.0

74.5

6

Bowie St.

19

458-1107

41.4

114-317

36.0

364-522

69.7

11.9

23.8

35.7

11.5

15.4

7.2

5.1

21.6

73.4

7

Fayetteville State

17

432-937

46.1

90-277

32.5

279-430

64.9

10.6

26.7

37.3

13.4

16.0

5.2

3.9

20.4

72.5

8

Shaw

17

413-936

44.1

121-359

33.7

270-382

70.7

11.5

25.8

37.3

12.1

16.5

6.7

4.6

17.6

71.6

9

Johnson C. Smith

17

424-975

43.5

89-259

34.4

269-385

69.9

11.1

25.9

37.0

13.9

14.8

7.4

2.6

19.9

70.9

10

Elizabeth City State

12

326-770

42.3

76-234

32.5

118-174

67.8

10.9

22.7

33.6

12.4

12.6

6.5

2.4

20.0

70.5

11

Lincoln (Pa.)

18

432-1102

39.2

112-353

31.7

279-387

72.1

12.6

24.6

37.2

9.5

14.8

5.4

2.2

20.2

69.7

12

St. Augustine's

20

488-1131

43.1

119-375

31.7

274-433

63.3

12.0

25.0

37.0

12.4

13.2

5.0

3.2

19.1

68.5

PLAYER STATISTICS

Individual Offense Leaders

POINTS PER GAME

#

R Anderson

Virginia Union

18.7

Q January

St. Augustine's

16.9

A Wilson

Bowie St.

16.8

J Smith

Chowan

16.1

A Gaskins

St. Augustine's

15.5

Complete leaders

REBOUNDS PER GAME

#

Q January

St. Augustine's

9.6

C Williams

Johnson C. Smith

8.3

J Wilson

Livingstone

8.2

J Smith

Chowan

8.2

J Davis

Lincoln (Pa.)

8.1

Complete leaders

FG PCT

#

J Goodwin

Chowan

61.9

J Cassady

Shaw

60.9

J Mitchell

Virginia Union

58.2

R Granberry

Virginia State

58.0

W Crandell

Winston-Salem State

57.9

Complete leaders

3PT PCT

#

T Nelson

Lincoln (Pa.)

44.7

L Richardson

Shaw

42.2

V Young

Lincoln (Pa.)

42.1

K Kuteyi

Chowan

41.2

C Rankins

Winston-Salem State

41.1

Complete leaders

SCORING

Points

FG Pt

FT Pt

More Stats

REBOUNDS

Off Rebounds

Def Rebounds

Total Rebounds

More Stats

DEFENSE

Blocks

Steals

More Stats

ASSISTS/TO

Assists

TO

A/TO Ratio

More Stats

Player Stats by Team

Bowie St.

Chowan

Sortable Team Stats

Elizabeth City State

Fayetteville State

Points

Johnson C. Smith

Lincoln (Pa.)

FG Pt

Livingstone

Shaw

Rebounds

St. Augustine's

Virginia State

More Stats

Virginia Union

Winston-Salem State

TOP 20 RANKINGS

RK

NAME

GP

GS

MIN/G

FG/G

PCT

3PT/G

PCT

FT/G

PCT

PPG

1

R Anderson

Virginia Union

20

20

33.9

7.0-15.2

45.7

0.8-2.7

31.5

3.9-5.1

76.5

18.7

2

Q January

St. Augustine's

20

19

31.8

5.9-10.3

57.3

0.0-0.2

33.3

5.0-8.4

59.9

16.9

3

A Wilson

Bowie St.

19

18

32.0

5.3-13.7

38.8

2.7-7.3

37.7

3.5-4.2

83.5

16.8

4

J Smith

Chowan

16

2

25.4

5.7-10.1

56.5

0.0-0.1

0.0

4.7-6.9

68.2

16.1

5

A Gaskins

St. Augustine's

20

17

31.9

5.9-15.9

37.1

2.4-7.2

34.0

1.2-2.5

50.0

15.5

6

B Bell

Shaw

12

10

27.3

3.6-10.8

33.3

2.2-6.9

32.5

5.8-7.2

80.2

15.2

7

R Colon

Winston-Salem State

17

13

27.7

4.0-10.8

37.2

1.6-5.3

31.1

5.5-6.5

83.8

15.1

8

R Davis

Johnson C. Smith

17

14

36.3

5.0-12.8

39.0

1.4-3.9

34.3

3.5-3.9

88.1

14.8

9

R Granberry

Virginia State

18

18

25.0

5.8-10.1

58.0

0.0-0.0

-

3.0-5.1

58.7

14.7

10

K Kuteyi

Chowan

16

13

28.8

4.9-10.6

46.2

2.6-6.4

41.2

2.1-2.6

80.5

14.4

11

W Crandell

Winston-Salem State

17

11

26.4

5.6-9.6

57.9

0.0-0.1

0.0

2.9-5.1

57.5

14.1

12

K Williams

Virginia State

16

16

29.4

5.1-11.8

43.6

1.9-5.0

38.8

1.5-1.8

82.8

13.7

13

J Davis

Lincoln (Pa.)

18

9

28.1

4.7-9.7

48.6

0.1-0.4

14.3

4.1-5.4

74.5

13.6

14

E Edwards

Elizabeth City State

11

6

29.4

5.4-13.5

39.9

2.1-6.2

33.8

0.7-0.9

80.0

13.5

15

D Duncan

Livingstone

17

15

28.4

5.8-11.5

50.8

0.0-0.3

0.0

1.6-2.8

56.3

13.2

16

L Richardson

Shaw

16

10

24.9

4.5-10.1

44.7

2.2-5.2

42.2

1.8-2.7

67.4

13.0

17

M Haskins

Chowan

16

13

32.7

4.2-11.2

37.8

2.5-6.4

39.2

1.8-2.1

87.9

12.8

18

J Bryant

Fayetteville State

16

15

28.9

5.1-9.6

52.9

0.0-0.3

0.0

2.1-2.9

72.3

12.3

19

C Kirchman

Johnson C. Smith

17

14

33.4

4.2-9.5

44.1

0.8-2.4

35.0

3.0-4.1

73.9

12.2

20

D Madol

Shaw

17

13

28.8

4.0-9.4

42.8

1.0-3.1

32.1

3.1-3.8

81.3

12.1

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Mon. 23

Elizabeth City State

Johnson C. Smith

7:30 PM

Live stats

Livingstone

Shaw

8:00 PM

Preview | Live stats

Wed. 25

Winston-Salem State

Johnson C. Smith

7:30 PM

Live stats

Virginia Union

Elizabeth City State

7:30 PM

Lincoln (Pa.)

Chowan

7:30 PM

Livingstone

St. Augustine's

7:30 PM

Live stats

Virginia State

Bowie St.

7:30 PM

Fayetteville State

Shaw

8:00 PM

Live stats