CIAA: Weekly Men's Basketball Report

January 23, 2017
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
2016-17 Men's Basketball Report Week #11
Monday, January 23, 2017
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#13 Joshua Davis, Lincoln (Pa.)
(Sr., G, 6-6 - Saginaw, MI)
Davis recorded double-doubles in both of the Lions' games last week as Lincoln went 1-1, defeating Elizabeth City State and falling at Virginia Union in double overtime. He shot 54.5% vs. Elizabeth City, notching 20 points and 10 rebs. Versus VUU Davis added 14 points, 11 rebs, and also tallied three blocks, three asssits, and two steals in Lincoln's two games
Shooting totals
gp
gs
min
fg
pct
3pt
pct
ft
pct
pts
Jan 18 vs. Elizabeth City St. W, 84-79 *
1
0
33
6-11
54.5
0-1
0.0
8-13
61.5
20
Jan 21 at Virginia Union L, 77-75 *
1
0
47
5-16
31.3
0-1
0.0
4-6
66.7
14
Conference
2
0
80
11-27
40.7
0-2
0.0
12-19
63.2
34
Overall
2
0
80
11-27
40.7
0-2
0.0
12-19
63.2
34
Ball control totals
gp
gs
min
off
def
reb
pf
dq
ast
to
a/to
stl
blk
Jan 18 vs. Elizabeth City St. W, 84-79 *
1
0
33
0
10
10
4
0
2
2
1.0
0
1
Jan 21 at Virginia Union L, 77-75 *
1
0
47
1
10
11
3
0
1
3
0.3
2
2
Conference
2
0
80
1
20
21
7
0
3
5
0.6
2
3
Overall
2
0
80
1
20
21
7
0
3
5
0.6
2
3
NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK
#32 Richard Granberry, Virginia State
(Jr., F, 6-8 - Chester, PA)
Granberry remains consistent for the Trojans after guiding them to 3 wins this week. This week Granberry collected 44 points and 27 rebounds for VSU, grasping a double-double in the 74-59 victory over VUU.
Shooting totals
gp
gs
min
fg
pct
3pt
pct
ft
pct
pts
Jan 15 vs. Virginia Union W, 74-59 *
1
1
32
5-9
55.6
0-0
-
1-2
50.0
11
Jan 18 vs. Chowan W, 80-54 *
1
1
26
8-11
72.7
0-0
-
2-2
100.0
18
Jan 21 at Elizabeth City St. W, 77-71 *
1
1
24
5-9
55.6
0-0
-
5-6
83.3
15
Conference
3
3
82
18-29
62.1
0-0
-
8-10
80.0
44
Overall
3
3
82
18-29
62.1
0-0
-
8-10
80.0
44
Ball control totals
gp
gs
min
off
def
reb
pf
dq
ast
to
a/to
stl
blk
Jan 15 vs. Virginia Union W, 74-59 *
1
1
32
4
7
11
3
0
1
4
0.3
0
0
Jan 18 vs. Chowan W, 80-54 *
1
1
26
4
5
9
2
0
0
1
0.0
1
0
Jan 21 at Elizabeth City St. W, 77-71 *
1
1
24
2
5
7
2
0
1
5
0.2
0
1
Conference
3
3
82
10
17
27
7
0
2
10
0.2
1
1
Overall
3
3
82
10
17
27
7
0
2
10
0.2
1
1
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
#1 Robert Colon, Winston-Salem State
(Fr., G, 6-1 - Jacksonville, NC)
Colon had a solid week for the WSSU Rams, averaging 17 points and 2 rebounds. His best game came against Fayetteville State, where he scored a game high 24 points, including going 15 of 16 from the free throw line, in the Rams 94-84 win.
Shooting totals
gp
gs
min
fg
pct
3pt
pct
ft
pct
pts
Jan 9 vs. Bowie St. W, 80-71 *
1
1
25
3-9
33.3
0-1
0.0
4-6
66.7
10
Jan 14 at Johnson C. Smith W, 63-55 *
1
1
34
7-14
50.0
0-1
0.0
1-2
50.0
15
Conference
2
2
59
10-23
43.5
0-2
0.0
5-8
62.5
25
Overall
2
2
59
10-23
43.5
0-2
0.0
5-8
62.5
25
Ball control totals
gp
gs
min
off
def
reb
pf
dq
ast
to
a/to
stl
blk
Jan 9 vs. Bowie St. W, 80-71 *
1
1
25
0
4
4
3
0
1
0
-
0
0
Jan 14 at Johnson C. Smith W, 63-55 *
1
1
34
2
7
9
1
0
2
0
-
1
0
Conference
2
2
59
2
11
13
4
0
3
0
-
1
0
Overall
2
2
59
2
11
13
4
0
3
0
-
1
0
COACH OF THE WEEK
James Stinson, Livingstone College
Head Coach Stinson is 2-0 in the Southern Division defeating Fayetteville State and Johnson C. Smith.
SCHEDULE SUMMARY
Overall (Pct.)
6-11 (.353)
Conference (Pct.)
3-4 (.429)
Streak
Won 2
Home
4-2
Away
1-4
Neutral
1-5
RECENT GAMES
Jan 5
Elizabeth City State
W, 72-68
Jan 8
Virginia State
L, 82-65
Jan 11
at Virginia Union
L, 86-78
Jan 16
Morehouse
L, 81-80
Jan 18
Fayetteville State
W, 78-57
Jan 21
Johnson C. Smith
W, 68-67
BASKETBALL STANDINGS
NORTHERN DIVISION
Division
Conference
Overall
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Virginia State
3-0
1.000
7-1
0.875
15-3
0.833
Virginia Union
2-1
0.667
7-1
0.875
15-5
0.750
Chowan
2-1
0.667
5-3
0.625
11-5
0.688
Lincoln (Pa.)
2-1
0.667
5-4
0.556
6-12
0.333
Bowie St.
0-3
0.000
4-5
0.444
7-12
0.368
Elizabeth City State
0-3
0.000
0-7
0.000
1-14
0.067
SOUTHERN DIVISION
Division
Conference
Overall
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Record
Win %
Shaw
2-0
1.000
4-3
0.571
8-9
0.471
Livingstone
2-0
1.000
3-4
0.429
6-11
0.353
St. Augustine's
1-2
0.333
4-5
0.444
10-10
0.500
Johnson C. Smith
1-2
0.333
3-4
0.429
7-10
0.412
Winston-Salem State
1-2
0.333
3-5
0.375
7-10
0.412
Fayetteville State
1-2
0.333
3-6
0.333
7-10
0.412
WEEK #11 RESULTS
Wed. 18
Johnson C. Smith
63
St. Augustine's
56
Final
Box Score
Fayetteville State
57
Livingstone
78
Final
Box Score
Elizabeth City State
79
Lincoln (Pa.)
84
Final - OT
Box Score | Recap
Chowan
54
Virginia State
80
Final
Video | Box Score | Recap
Shaw
64
Winston-Salem State
62
Final
Video | Box Score | Recap | Recap | Photos
Virginia Union
70
Bowie St.
69
Final - OT
Box Score | Recap
Sat. 21
Winston-Salem State
94
Fayetteville State
84
Final
Box Score | Recap
Virginia State
77
Elizabeth City State
71
Final
Box Score
Bowie St.
58
Chowan
59
Final
Box Score | Recap
St. Augustine's
46
Shaw
51
Final
Box Score | Recap
Johnson C. Smith
67
Livingstone
68
Final
Box Score
Lincoln (Pa.)
75
Virginia Union
77
Final - 2OT
Box Score | Recap
TEAM STATISTICS
Overall | Conference
Offense
Defense
RK
NAME
GP
FG
PCT
3PT
PCT
FT
PCT
OFF
DEF
REB
AST
TO
STL
BLK
PF
PTS
1
Virginia State
18
518-1062
48.8
120-326
36.8
245-396
61.9
12.6
28.1
40.6
19.2
13.1
6.3
3.8
17.3
77.8
2
Virginia Union
20
593-1275
46.5
83-254
32.7
270-392
68.9
15.7
25.2
40.8
14.2
17.7
8.4
4.3
19.1
77.0
3
Chowan
16
426-912
46.7
117-314
37.3
258-362
71.3
13.2
21.6
34.8
14.8
14.3
8.5
2.3
17.6
76.7
4
Winston-Salem State
17
422-996
42.4
119-337
35.3
320-478
66.9
12.0
25.1
37.1
9.5
15.2
6.1
2.4
21.9
75.5
5
Livingstone
17
473-1058
44.7
91-279
32.6
230-357
64.4
14.4
26.9
41.2
15.7
16.9
5.7
3.1
20.0
74.5
6
Bowie St.
19
458-1107
41.4
114-317
36.0
364-522
69.7
11.9
23.8
35.7
11.5
15.4
7.2
5.1
21.6
73.4
7
Fayetteville State
17
432-937
46.1
90-277
32.5
279-430
64.9
10.6
26.7
37.3
13.4
16.0
5.2
3.9
20.4
72.5
8
Shaw
17
413-936
44.1
121-359
33.7
270-382
70.7
11.5
25.8
37.3
12.1
16.5
6.7
4.6
17.6
71.6
9
Johnson C. Smith
17
424-975
43.5
89-259
34.4
269-385
69.9
11.1
25.9
37.0
13.9
14.8
7.4
2.6
19.9
70.9
10
Elizabeth City State
12
326-770
42.3
76-234
32.5
118-174
67.8
10.9
22.7
33.6
12.4
12.6
6.5
2.4
20.0
70.5
11
Lincoln (Pa.)
18
432-1102
39.2
112-353
31.7
279-387
72.1
12.6
24.6
37.2
9.5
14.8
5.4
2.2
20.2
69.7
12
St. Augustine's
20
488-1131
43.1
119-375
31.7
274-433
63.3
12.0
25.0
37.0
12.4
13.2
5.0
3.2
19.1
68.5
PLAYER STATISTICS
Individual Offense Leaders
POINTS PER GAME
#
R Anderson
Virginia Union
18.7
Q January
St. Augustine's
16.9
A Wilson
Bowie St.
16.8
J Smith
Chowan
16.1
A Gaskins
St. Augustine's
15.5
Complete leaders
REBOUNDS PER GAME
#
Q January
St. Augustine's
9.6
C Williams
Johnson C. Smith
8.3
J Wilson
Livingstone
8.2
J Smith
Chowan
8.2
J Davis
Lincoln (Pa.)
8.1
Complete leaders
FG PCT
#
J Goodwin
Chowan
61.9
J Cassady
Shaw
60.9
J Mitchell
Virginia Union
58.2
R Granberry
Virginia State
58.0
W Crandell
Winston-Salem State
57.9
Complete leaders
3PT PCT
#
T Nelson
Lincoln (Pa.)
44.7
L Richardson
Shaw
42.2
V Young
Lincoln (Pa.)
42.1
K Kuteyi
Chowan
41.2
C Rankins
Winston-Salem State
41.1
Complete leaders
SCORING
Points
FG Pt
FT Pt
More Stats
REBOUNDS
Off Rebounds
Def Rebounds
Total Rebounds
More Stats
DEFENSE
Blocks
Steals
More Stats
ASSISTS/TO
Assists
TO
A/TO Ratio
More Stats
Player Stats by Team
Bowie St.
Chowan
Sortable Team Stats
Elizabeth City State
Fayetteville State
Points
Johnson C. Smith
Lincoln (Pa.)
FG Pt
Livingstone
Shaw
Rebounds
St. Augustine's
Virginia State
More Stats
Virginia Union
Winston-Salem State
TOP 20 RANKINGS
RK
NAME
GP
GS
MIN/G
FG/G
PCT
3PT/G
PCT
FT/G
PCT
PPG
1
R Anderson
Virginia Union
20
20
33.9
7.0-15.2
45.7
0.8-2.7
31.5
3.9-5.1
76.5
18.7
2
Q January
St. Augustine's
20
19
31.8
5.9-10.3
57.3
0.0-0.2
33.3
5.0-8.4
59.9
16.9
3
A Wilson
Bowie St.
19
18
32.0
5.3-13.7
38.8
2.7-7.3
37.7
3.5-4.2
83.5
16.8
4
J Smith
Chowan
16
2
25.4
5.7-10.1
56.5
0.0-0.1
0.0
4.7-6.9
68.2
16.1
5
A Gaskins
St. Augustine's
20
17
31.9
5.9-15.9
37.1
2.4-7.2
34.0
1.2-2.5
50.0
15.5
6
B Bell
Shaw
12
10
27.3
3.6-10.8
33.3
2.2-6.9
32.5
5.8-7.2
80.2
15.2
7
R Colon
Winston-Salem State
17
13
27.7
4.0-10.8
37.2
1.6-5.3
31.1
5.5-6.5
83.8
15.1
8
R Davis
Johnson C. Smith
17
14
36.3
5.0-12.8
39.0
1.4-3.9
34.3
3.5-3.9
88.1
14.8
9
R Granberry
Virginia State
18
18
25.0
5.8-10.1
58.0
0.0-0.0
-
3.0-5.1
58.7
14.7
10
K Kuteyi
Chowan
16
13
28.8
4.9-10.6
46.2
2.6-6.4
41.2
2.1-2.6
80.5
14.4
11
W Crandell
Winston-Salem State
17
11
26.4
5.6-9.6
57.9
0.0-0.1
0.0
2.9-5.1
57.5
14.1
12
K Williams
Virginia State
16
16
29.4
5.1-11.8
43.6
1.9-5.0
38.8
1.5-1.8
82.8
13.7
13
J Davis
Lincoln (Pa.)
18
9
28.1
4.7-9.7
48.6
0.1-0.4
14.3
4.1-5.4
74.5
13.6
14
E Edwards
Elizabeth City State
11
6
29.4
5.4-13.5
39.9
2.1-6.2
33.8
0.7-0.9
80.0
13.5
15
D Duncan
Livingstone
17
15
28.4
5.8-11.5
50.8
0.0-0.3
0.0
1.6-2.8
56.3
13.2
16
L Richardson
Shaw
16
10
24.9
4.5-10.1
44.7
2.2-5.2
42.2
1.8-2.7
67.4
13.0
17
M Haskins
Chowan
16
13
32.7
4.2-11.2
37.8
2.5-6.4
39.2
1.8-2.1
87.9
12.8
18
J Bryant
Fayetteville State
16
15
28.9
5.1-9.6
52.9
0.0-0.3
0.0
2.1-2.9
72.3
12.3
19
C Kirchman
Johnson C. Smith
17
14
33.4
4.2-9.5
44.1
0.8-2.4
35.0
3.0-4.1
73.9
12.2
20
D Madol
Shaw
17
13
28.8
4.0-9.4
42.8
1.0-3.1
32.1
3.1-3.8
81.3
12.1
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Mon. 23
Elizabeth City State
Johnson C. Smith
7:30 PM
Live stats
Livingstone
Shaw
8:00 PM
Preview | Live stats
Wed. 25
Winston-Salem State
Johnson C. Smith
7:30 PM
Live stats
Virginia Union
Elizabeth City State
7:30 PM
Lincoln (Pa.)
Chowan
7:30 PM
Livingstone
St. Augustine's
7:30 PM
Live stats
Virginia State
Bowie St.
7:30 PM
Fayetteville State
Shaw
8:00 PM
Live stats