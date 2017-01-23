CIAA: Women's Basketball Weekly Report

|
January 23, 2017
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
2016-17 Women's Basketball Report Week #11
Monday, January 23, 2017
|
Player of the Week
| #1 Kiara Colston, Bowie State (Jr., G - 5-6, Burtonsville, MD)
Colston led the Bulldogs in terms of scoring average last week (21.5 ppg) with her best performance coming at Chowan on Saturday, scoring a game-high 27 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
|
Shooting totals
|
gp
|
gs
|
min
|
fg
|
pct
|
3pt
|
pct
|
ft
|
pct
|
pts
|
Jan 18 vs. Virginia Union L, 77-70 *
|
1
|
1
|
40
|
6-15
|
40.0
|
2-5
|
40.0
|
2-2
|
100.0
|
16
|
Jan 21 at Chowan W, 75-70 *
|
1
|
1
|
40
|
9-20
|
45.0
|
0-2
|
0.0
|
9-12
|
75.0
|
27
|
Conference
|
2
|
2
|
80
|
15-35
|
42.9
|
2-7
|
28.6
|
11-14
|
78.6
|
43
|
Overall
|
2
|
2
|
80
|
15-35
|
42.9
|
2-7
|
28.6
|
11-14
|
78.6
|
43
|
Ball control totals
|
gp
|
gs
|
min
|
off
|
def
|
reb
|
pf
|
dq
|
ast
|
to
|
a/to
|
stl
|
blk
|
Jan 18 vs. Virginia Union L, 77-70 *
|
1
|
1
|
40
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
1.5
|
0
|
0
|
Jan 21 at Chowan W, 75-70 *
|
1
|
1
|
40
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
6
|
0.5
|
3
|
0
|
Conference
|
2
|
2
|
80
|
1
|
5
|
6
|
8
|
0
|
6
|
8
|
0.8
|
3
|
0
|
Overall
|
2
|
2
|
80
|
1
|
5
|
6
|
8
|
0
|
6
|
8
|
0.8
|
3
|
0
|
Newcomer of the Week
| #3 Deonna Young, Livingstone (Jr., G - 5-5, Winston-Salem, NC)
Young scored in double figures twice to total 33 points. She went 4-for-5 from behind the arc against Fayetteville State.
|
Shooting totals
|
gp
|
gs
|
min
|
fg
|
pct
|
3pt
|
pct
|
ft
|
pct
|
pts
|
Jan 18 vs. Fayetteville St. W, 71-60 *
|
1
|
0
|
20
|
5-9
|
55.6
|
4-5
|
80.0
|
1-2
|
50.0
|
15
|
Jan 21 vs. Johnson C. Smith L, 81-69 *
|
1
|
0
|
27
|
5-17
|
29.4
|
2-8
|
25.0
|
6-9
|
66.7
|
18
|
Conference
|
2
|
0
|
47
|
10-26
|
38.5
|
6-13
|
46.2
|
7-11
|
63.6
|
33
|
Overall
|
2
|
0
|
47
|
10-26
|
38.5
|
6-13
|
46.2
|
7-11
|
63.6
|
33
|
Ball control totals
|
gp
|
gs
|
min
|
off
|
def
|
reb
|
pf
|
dq
|
ast
|
to
|
a/to
|
stl
|
blk
|
Jan 18 vs. Fayetteville St. W, 71-60 *
|
1
|
0
|
20
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1.0
|
1
|
0
|
Jan 21 vs. Johnson C. Smith L, 81-69 *
|
1
|
0
|
27
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
0.3
|
0
|
0
|
Conference
|
2
|
0
|
47
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
0.6
|
1
|
0
|
Overall
|
2
|
0
|
47
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
0.6
|
1
|
0
|
Rookie of the Week
| #30 Kaaliya Williams, Saint Augustine's (Fr., G/F - 5-9, Richmond, VA)
Williams averaged 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in two games this past week. She recorded 19 points and 6 rebounds against regionally-ranked Johnson C. Smith and 20 points and 7 rebounds against perennially powerful Shaw.
|
Shooting totals
|
gp
|
gs
|
min
|
fg
|
pct
|
3pt
|
pct
|
ft
|
pct
|
pts
|
Jan 18 vs. Johnson C. Smith L, 67-44 *
|
1
|
1
|
32
|
7-10
|
70.0
|
2-3
|
66.7
|
3-3
|
100.0
|
19
|
Jan 21 at Shaw L, 69-57 *
|
1
|
1
|
35
|
7-18
|
38.9
|
1-7
|
14.3
|
5-6
|
83.3
|
20
|
Conference
|
2
|
2
|
67
|
14-28
|
50.0
|
3-10
|
30.0
|
8-9
|
88.9
|
39
|
Overall
|
2
|
2
|
67
|
14-28
|
50.0
|
3-10
|
30.0
|
8-9
|
88.9
|
39
|
Ball control totals
|
gp
|
gs
|
min
|
off
|
def
|
reb
|
pf
|
dq
|
ast
|
to
|
a/to
|
stl
|
blk
|
Jan 18 vs. Johnson C. Smith L, 67-44 *
|
1
|
1
|
32
|
1
|
5
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
0.0
|
1
|
0
|
Jan 21 at Shaw L, 69-57 *
|
1
|
1
|
35
|
1
|
6
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
Conference
|
2
|
2
|
67
|
2
|
11
|
13
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
0.0
|
1
|
0
|
Overall
|
2
|
2
|
67
|
2
|
11
|
13
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
0.0
|
1
|
0
|
Coach of the Week
| L'Tona Lamonte, Winston-Salem State
Head Coach Lamonte has led a resurgance among the Winston-Salem State Rams women's basketball team. She led the team to four straight wins, including three this week. Along the way, she led the team to wins over Chowan, Shaw and at Fayetteville State.
|
SCHEDULE SUMMARY
|
Overall (Pct.)
|
9-9 (.500)
|
Conference (Pct.)
|
5-3 (.625)
|
Streak
|
Won 4
|
Home
|
5-2
|
Away
|
4-6
|
Neutral
|
0-1
|
Full Scores and Schedule »
|
RECENT GAMES
|
Jan 7
|
Chowan
|
|
Jan 9
|
Elizabeth City State
|
|
Jan 14
|
at St. Augustine's
|
W, 70-69
|
Jan 16
|
Chowan
|
W, 69-57
|
Jan 18
|
Shaw
|
W, 65-59
|
Jan 21
|
at Fayetteville State
|
W, 52-47
CONFERENCE STANDINGS
|
NORTHERN DIVISION
|
Division
|
Conference
|
Overall
|
|
Record
|
Win %
|
Record
|
Win %
|
Record
|
Win %
|
Virginia Union
|
3-0
|
1.000
|
8-0
|
1.000
|
17-0
|
1.000
|
Bowie St.
|
2-1
|
0.667
|
7-2
|
0.778
|
15-4
|
0.789
|
Chowan
|
2-1
|
0.667
|
5-3
|
0.625
|
12-6
|
0.667
|
Virginia State
|
1-2
|
0.333
|
4-4
|
0.500
|
12-6
|
0.667
|
Lincoln (Pa.)
|
1-2
|
0.333
|
3-6
|
0.333
|
5-13
|
0.278
|
Elizabeth City State
|
0-3
|
0.000
|
2-5
|
0.286
|
4-9
|
0.308
|
SOUTHERN DIVISION
|
Division
|
Conference
|
Overall
|
|
Record
|
Win %
|
Record
|
Win %
|
Record
|
Win %
|
Johnson C. Smith
|
3-0
|
1.000
|
6-1
|
0.857
|
13-4
|
0.765
|
Winston-Salem State
|
3-0
|
1.000
|
5-3
|
0.625
|
9-9
|
0.500
|
Livingstone
|
1-1
|
0.500
|
3-4
|
0.429
|
8-9
|
0.471
|
Shaw
|
1-1
|
0.500
|
3-4
|
0.429
|
6-13
|
0.316
|
Fayetteville State
|
0-3
|
0.000
|
2-7
|
0.222
|
4-14
|
0.222
|
St. Augustine's
|
0-3
|
0.000
|
0-9
|
0.000
|
3-18
|
0.143
WEEK #11 RESULTS
TEAM STATISTICS
|
RK
|
NAME
|
GP
|
FG
|
PCT
|
3PT
|
PCT
|
FT
|
PCT
|
OFF
|
DEF
|
REB
|
AST
|
TO
|
STL
|
BLK
|
PF
|
PTS
|
1
|
Virginia Union
|
17
|
531-1174
|
45.2
|
79-260
|
30.4
|
272-402
|
67.7
|
18.9
|
31.5
|
50.4
|
17.1
|
18.0
|
11.0
|
4.8
|
19.0
|
83.1
|
2
|
Chowan
|
18
|
503-1358
|
37.0
|
91-333
|
27.3
|
266-432
|
61.6
|
21.1
|
26.3
|
47.4
|
14.6
|
20.9
|
15.0
|
2.1
|
25.1
|
75.7
|
3
|
Livingstone
|
16
|
406-1104
|
36.8
|
115-385
|
29.9
|
243-357
|
68.1
|
16.3
|
25.0
|
41.3
|
13.6
|
18.4
|
11.3
|
1.6
|
23.6
|
73.1
|
4
|
Johnson C. Smith
|
17
|
446-1044
|
42.7
|
69-243
|
28.4
|
281-407
|
69.0
|
14.2
|
27.3
|
41.5
|
14.9
|
21.8
|
12.3
|
2.6
|
21.4
|
73.1
|
5
|
Shaw
|
19
|
405-1053
|
38.5
|
125-396
|
31.6
|
283-402
|
70.4
|
11.8
|
28.9
|
40.7
|
11.1
|
20.1
|
5.4
|
2.2
|
12.8
|
64.1
|
6
|
Virginia State
|
18
|
378-1076
|
35.1
|
131-415
|
31.6
|
252-391
|
64.5
|
13.8
|
22.9
|
36.8
|
13.5
|
14.9
|
11.0
|
1.6
|
17.7
|
63.3
|
7
|
Bowie St.
|
19
|
416-1182
|
35.2
|
75-321
|
23.4
|
269-419
|
64.2
|
17.4
|
24.9
|
42.3
|
8.4
|
12.9
|
8.7
|
2.1
|
17.4
|
61.9
|
8
|
Winston-Salem State
|
18
|
397-1048
|
37.9
|
67-234
|
28.6
|
214-345
|
62.0
|
14.6
|
29.8
|
44.4
|
11.1
|
23.1
|
8.5
|
4.2
|
18.2
|
59.7
|
9
|
Fayetteville State
|
18
|
371-1040
|
35.7
|
56-220
|
25.5
|
275-423
|
65.0
|
13.6
|
27.1
|
40.7
|
11.6
|
20.6
|
7.0
|
3.6
|
20.0
|
59.6
|
10
|
Lincoln (Pa.)
|
18
|
355-1053
|
33.7
|
83-301
|
27.6
|
262-415
|
63.1
|
14.9
|
24.0
|
38.9
|
10.7
|
17.9
|
6.9
|
2.5
|
18.1
|
58.6
|
11
|
St. Augustine's
|
20
|
359-1058
|
33.9
|
79-264
|
29.9
|
266-378
|
70.4
|
8.6
|
23.2
|
31.7
|
8.9
|
22.3
|
7.4
|
1.5
|
21.2
|
53.2
|
12
|
Elizabeth City State
|
13
|
220-653
|
33.7
|
38-149
|
25.5
|
95-170
|
55.9
|
12.2
|
21.8
|
33.9
|
8.9
|
20.5
|
8.5
|
1.2
|
16.6
|
44.1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICAL LEADERS
TOP 20 RANKINGS
UPCOMING SCHEDULE