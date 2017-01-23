CIAA: Women's Basketball Weekly Report

Player of the Week

#1 Kiara Colston, Bowie State (Jr., G - 5-6, Burtonsville, MD) Colston led the Bulldogs in terms of scoring average last week (21.5 ppg) with her best performance coming at Chowan on Saturday, scoring a game-high 27 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Shooting totals gp gs min fg pct 3pt pct ft pct pts Jan 18 vs. Virginia Union L, 77-70 * 1 1 40 6-15 40.0 2-5 40.0 2-2 100.0 16 Jan 21 at Chowan W, 75-70 * 1 1 40 9-20 45.0 0-2 0.0 9-12 75.0 27 Conference 2 2 80 15-35 42.9 2-7 28.6 11-14 78.6 43 Overall 2 2 80 15-35 42.9 2-7 28.6 11-14 78.6 43 Ball control totals gp gs min off def reb pf dq ast to a/to stl blk Jan 18 vs. Virginia Union L, 77-70 * 1 1 40 0 1 1 4 0 3 2 1.5 0 0 Jan 21 at Chowan W, 75-70 * 1 1 40 1 4 5 4 0 3 6 0.5 3 0 Conference 2 2 80 1 5 6 8 0 6 8 0.8 3 0 Overall 2 2 80 1 5 6 8 0 6 8 0.8 3 0