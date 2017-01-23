CIAA: Women's Basketball Weekly Report - | WBTV Charlotte

CIAA: Women's Basketball Weekly Report

January 23, 2017

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association

2016-17 Women's Basketball Report Week #11

Monday, January 23, 2017

Player of the Week
#1 Kiara Colston, Bowie State
(Jr., G - 5-6, Burtonsville, MD)

Colston led the Bulldogs in terms of scoring average last week (21.5 ppg) with her best performance coming at Chowan on Saturday, scoring a game-high 27 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Jan 18 vs. Virginia Union L, 77-70 *

1

1

40

6-15

40.0

2-5

40.0

2-2

100.0

16

Jan 21 at Chowan W, 75-70 *

1

1

40

9-20

45.0

0-2

0.0

9-12

75.0

27

Conference

2

2

80

15-35

42.9

2-7

28.6

11-14

78.6

43

Overall

2

2

80

15-35

42.9

2-7

28.6

11-14

78.6

43

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Jan 18 vs. Virginia Union L, 77-70 *

1

1

40

0

1

1

4

0

3

2

1.5

0

0

Jan 21 at Chowan W, 75-70 *

1

1

40

1

4

5

4

0

3

6

0.5

3

0

Conference

2

2

80

1

5

6

8

0

6

8

0.8

3

0

Overall

2

2

80

1

5

6

8

0

6

8

0.8

3

0

Newcomer of the Week
#3 Deonna Young, Livingstone
(Jr., G - 5-5, Winston-Salem, NC)

Young scored in double figures twice to total 33 points. She went 4-for-5 from behind the arc against Fayetteville State.

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Jan 18 vs. Fayetteville St. W, 71-60 *

1

0

20

5-9

55.6

4-5

80.0

1-2

50.0

15

Jan 21 vs. Johnson C. Smith L, 81-69 *

1

0

27

5-17

29.4

2-8

25.0

6-9

66.7

18

Conference

2

0

47

10-26

38.5

6-13

46.2

7-11

63.6

33

Overall

2

0

47

10-26

38.5

6-13

46.2

7-11

63.6

33

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Jan 18 vs. Fayetteville St. W, 71-60 *

1

0

20

1

1

2

1

0

2

2

1.0

1

0

Jan 21 vs. Johnson C. Smith L, 81-69 *

1

0

27

1

0

1

5

1

1

3

0.3

0

0

Conference

2

0

47

2

1

3

6

1

3

5

0.6

1

0

Overall

2

0

47

2

1

3

6

1

3

5

0.6

1

0

Rookie of the Week
#30 Kaaliya Williams, Saint Augustine's
(Fr., G/F - 5-9, Richmond, VA)

Williams averaged 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in two games this past week. She recorded 19 points and 6 rebounds against regionally-ranked Johnson C. Smith and 20 points and 7 rebounds against perennially powerful Shaw.

Shooting totals

gp

gs

min

fg

pct

3pt

pct

ft

pct

pts

Jan 18 vs. Johnson C. Smith L, 67-44 *

1

1

32

7-10

70.0

2-3

66.7

3-3

100.0

19

Jan 21 at Shaw L, 69-57 *

1

1

35

7-18

38.9

1-7

14.3

5-6

83.3

20

Conference

2

2

67

14-28

50.0

3-10

30.0

8-9

88.9

39

Overall

2

2

67

14-28

50.0

3-10

30.0

8-9

88.9

39

Ball control totals

gp

gs

min

off

def

reb

pf

dq

ast

to

a/to

stl

blk

Jan 18 vs. Johnson C. Smith L, 67-44 *

1

1

32

1

5

6

1

0

0

8

0.0

1

0

Jan 21 at Shaw L, 69-57 *

1

1

35

1

6

7

3

0

0

4

0.0

0

0

Conference

2

2

67

2

11

13

4

0

0

12

0.0

1

0

Overall

2

2

67

2

11

13

4

0

0

12

0.0

1

0

Coach of the Week
L'Tona Lamonte, Winston-Salem State

Head Coach Lamonte has led a resurgance among the Winston-Salem State Rams women's basketball team. She led the team to four straight wins, including three this week. Along the way, she led the team to wins over Chowan, Shaw and at Fayetteville State. 

SCHEDULE SUMMARY

Overall (Pct.)

9-9 (.500)

Conference (Pct.)

5-3 (.625)

Streak

Won 4

Home

5-2

Away

4-6

Neutral

0-1

Full Scores and Schedule »

RECENT GAMES

Jan 7

Chowan

Jan 9

Elizabeth City State

Jan 14

at St. Augustine's

W, 70-69

Jan 16

Chowan

W, 69-57

Jan 18

Shaw

W, 65-59

Jan 21

at Fayetteville State

W, 52-47

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

NORTHERN DIVISION

Division

Conference

Overall

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Virginia Union

3-0

1.000

8-0

1.000

17-0

1.000

Bowie St.

2-1

0.667

7-2

0.778

15-4

0.789

Chowan

2-1

0.667

5-3

0.625

12-6

0.667

Virginia State

1-2

0.333

4-4

0.500

12-6

0.667

Lincoln (Pa.)

1-2

0.333

3-6

0.333

5-13

0.278

Elizabeth City State

0-3

0.000

2-5

0.286

4-9

0.308

SOUTHERN DIVISION

Division

Conference

Overall

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Record

Win %

Johnson C. Smith

3-0

1.000

6-1

0.857

13-4

0.765

Winston-Salem State

3-0

1.000

5-3

0.625

9-9

0.500

Livingstone

1-1

0.500

3-4

0.429

8-9

0.471

Shaw

1-1

0.500

3-4

0.429

6-13

0.316

Fayetteville State

0-3

0.000

2-7

0.222

4-14

0.222

St. Augustine's

0-3

0.000

0-9

0.000

3-18

0.143

WEEK #11 RESULTS

Mon. 16

Chowan

57

Winston-Salem State

69

Final

Video  |  Box Score  |  Recap

Wed. 18

Johnson C. Smith

67

St. Augustine's

44

Final

Box Score  |  Recap

Fayetteville State

60

Livingstone

71

Final

Box Score

Shaw

59

Winston-Salem State

65

Final

Video  |  Box Score  |  Recap  |  Recap

Chowan

64

Virginia State

55

Final

Video  |  Box Score  |  Recap

Elizabeth City State

42

Lincoln (Pa.)

86

Final

Box Score  |  Recap

Virginia Union

77

Bowie St.

70

Final

Box Score  |  Recap

Sat. 21

Winston-Salem State

52

Fayetteville State

47

Final

Box Score  |  Recap  |  Recap

Bowie St.

75

Chowan

70

Final - OT

Box Score  |  Recap

Virginia State

53

Elizabeth City State

47

Final

Box Score

St. Augustine's

57

Shaw

69

Final

Box Score  |  Recap

Lincoln (Pa.)

57

Virginia Union

91

Final

Box Score  |  Recap

Johnson C. Smith

81

Livingstone

69

Final

Box Score  |  Recap

TEAM STATISTICS

RK

NAME

GP

FG

PCT

3PT

PCT

FT

PCT

OFF

DEF

REB

AST

TO

STL

BLK

PF

PTS

1

Virginia Union

17

531-1174

45.2

79-260

30.4

272-402

67.7

18.9

31.5

50.4

17.1

18.0

11.0

4.8

19.0

83.1

2

Chowan

18

503-1358

37.0

91-333

27.3

266-432

61.6

21.1

26.3

47.4

14.6

20.9

15.0

2.1

25.1

75.7

3

Livingstone

16

406-1104

36.8

115-385

29.9

243-357

68.1

16.3

25.0

41.3

13.6

18.4

11.3

1.6

23.6

73.1

4

Johnson C. Smith

17

446-1044

42.7

69-243

28.4

281-407

69.0

14.2

27.3

41.5

14.9

21.8

12.3

2.6

21.4

73.1

5

Shaw

19

405-1053

38.5

125-396

31.6

283-402

70.4

11.8

28.9

40.7

11.1

20.1

5.4

2.2

12.8

64.1

6

Virginia State

18

378-1076

35.1

131-415

31.6

252-391

64.5

13.8

22.9

36.8

13.5

14.9

11.0

1.6

17.7

63.3

7

Bowie St.

19

416-1182

35.2

75-321

23.4

269-419

64.2

17.4

24.9

42.3

8.4

12.9

8.7

2.1

17.4

61.9

8

Winston-Salem State

18

397-1048

37.9

67-234

28.6

214-345

62.0

14.6

29.8

44.4

11.1

23.1

8.5

4.2

18.2

59.7

9

Fayetteville State

18

371-1040

35.7

56-220

25.5

275-423

65.0

13.6

27.1

40.7

11.6

20.6

7.0

3.6

20.0

59.6

10

Lincoln (Pa.)

18

355-1053

33.7

83-301

27.6

262-415

63.1

14.9

24.0

38.9

10.7

17.9

6.9

2.5

18.1

58.6

11

St. Augustine's

20

359-1058

33.9

79-264

29.9

266-378

70.4

8.6

23.2

31.7

8.9

22.3

7.4

1.5

21.2

53.2

12

Elizabeth City State

13

220-653

33.7

38-149

25.5

95-170

55.9

12.2

21.8

33.9

8.9

20.5

8.5

1.2

16.6

44.1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS PER GAME

#

B Jackson 
Virginia Union

17.5

Z Lovette 
Livingstone

17.2

N Taylor 
Virginia State

16.2

B Thomas 
Johnson C. Smith

15.4

J Payne 
Chowan

15.2

Complete leaders

REBOUNDS PER GAME

#

L Walker 
Virginia Union

12.0

B Maxwell 
Shaw

11.8

J Payne 
Chowan

10.9

Z Lovette 
Livingstone

9.3

T Daniels 
Virginia State

8.2

Complete leaders

FG PCT

#

J Nixon 
Elizabeth City State

61.5

K Tate 
Winston-Salem State

56.5

J Luckie 
Virginia Union

54.5

B Maxwell 
Shaw

52.4

B Thomas 
Johnson C. Smith

50.6

Complete leaders

3PT PCT

#

D Young 
Livingstone

40.8

B Jackson 
Virginia Union

37.9

Z Lovette 
Livingstone

37.3

R Pecota 
Virginia Union

36.7

M Fitts 
Virginia State

36.5

Complete leaders

TOP 20 RANKINGS

RK

NAME

GP

GS

MIN/G

FG/G

PCT

3PT/G

PCT

FT/G

PCT

PPG

1

B Jackson

Virginia Union

12

8

26.7

6.2-12.4

49.7

1.8-4.8

37.9

3.3-3.6

93.0

17.5

2

Z Lovette

Livingstone

16

16

31.7

6.2-13.4

46.0

1.8-4.7

37.3

3.1-3.6

84.5

17.2

3

N Taylor

Virginia State

18

16

33.7

5.6-14.2

39.1

2.1-6.1

33.6

3.1-4.2

73.3

16.2

4

B Thomas

Johnson C. Smith

16

3

23.7

5.6-11.1

50.6

1.0-2.9

34.0

3.2-4.2

76.1

15.4

5

J Payne

Chowan

18

14

28.4

5.4-11.3

48.0

0.1-0.2

25.0

4.2-6.6

63.9

15.2

6

L Walker

Virginia Union

17

17

31.5

6.2-12.9

48.4

0.1-0.1

100.0

2.6-4.4

58.7

15.1

7

K Proctor

Bowie St.

19

18

31.4

5.1-13.9

36.2

2.1-7.2

29.4

2.2-3.1

70.7

14.4

8

J Luckie

Virginia Union

17

16

24.6

4.9-9.1

54.5

0.8-2.1

37.1

3.6-4.9

72.6

14.2

9

K Colston

Bowie St.

19

19

35.3

4.8-12.4

38.7

0.6-2.9

19.6

3.1-4.6

67.8

13.3

10

K Williams

St. Augustine's

20

20

31.6

4.0-10.0

40.5

0.8-2.3

32.6

3.2-3.8

86.7

12.1

11

S Custodio

Shaw

19

18

33.5

3.3-8.6

38.7

1.0-3.1

32.8

4.4-5.6

77.6

12.0

12

A Johnson

Virginia Union

17

17

19.8

4.8-10.7

45.1

0.2-1.1

22.2

1.5-2.1

72.2

11.4

13

J Brown

Elizabeth City State

11

11

30.5

4.2-12.4

33.8

0.7-2.5

28.6

2.3-2.7

83.3

11.4

14

A Jones

Johnson C. Smith

15

6

22.8

4.1-10.1

40.4

1.0-4.1

24.6

2.2-3.3

66.0

11.3

15

I Heggins

Shaw

13

8

24.3

4.1-9.8

41.4

0.0-0.5

0.0

3.2-5.2

60.3

11.3

16

Y Clifton

Fayetteville State

17

11

27.7

4.2-9.5

44.4

0.0-0.2

0.0

2.8-4.1

67.1

11.2

17

B Maxwell

Shaw

19

18

30.4

4.0-7.6

52.4

0.1-0.2

33.3

2.9-4.5

64.0

10.9

18

D Young

Livingstone

15

2

16.4

3.7-9.5

39.2

1.9-4.7

40.8

1.5-2.7

56.1

10.9

19

D Crenshaw

Chowan

18

3

23.2

4.2-10.2

40.8

0.0-0.0

-

2.2-3.3

66.1

10.5

20

M Fitts

Virginia State

18

1

19.5

3.0-7.4

40.3

1.5-4.1

36.5

2.6-3.6

71.9

10.1

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Mon. 23

Elizabeth City State

Johnson C. Smith

5:30 PM

Live stats

Livingstone

Shaw

6:00 PM

Preview  |  Live stats

Wed. 25

Livingstone

St. Augustine's

5:30 PM

Live stats

Winston-Salem State

Johnson C. Smith

5:30 PM

Live stats

Lincoln (Pa.)

Chowan

5:30 PM

Virginia Union

Elizabeth City State

5:30 PM

Virginia State

Bowie St.

5:30 PM

Fayetteville State

Shaw

6:00 PM

Live stats

