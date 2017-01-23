Search for Boone vandals continues, two suspects ruled out

Boone Police are still trying to find out who spray painted Black Lives Matter graffiti and profanity-laced anti-Trump words on business walls and even a police cruiser early Saturday.

Investigators believe it happened after 3 a.m., but have not been able to pinpoint an exact time. Surveillance video released Monday shows four bundled up women walking down King Street early Saturday. Police want to identify who they are and speak with them.

Two different women in another video clip released on Sunday came to the Police Department on Monday. After questioning, investigators said the two had been ruled out as suspects.

Damage from the spray paint is estimated in the thousands of dollars.

Police Lt. Chris Hatton said free speech is always welcome, but that what happened early Saturday crossed the line and that will not be cheap.

"Trump's not paying for this, the Town of Boone taxpayers are, sadly," he said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to contact High Country Crimestoppers or Boone Police.

