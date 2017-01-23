Turning great loss into a brighter future for struggling teens

I am always in awe of people who find a way to work through the grief of losing a loved one and find the strength to turn their loss into something that enriches the lives of others. That’s what my childhood friend’s kids are doing to honor their late dad. I am so honored to help them with Modeling for Impact!

Mark Headen’s sons, Franklin and James, will honor the memory of their father through the Mark Headen Endowment benefitting the North Carolina Outward Bound School Intercept Program. The fundraiser is a fashion show, Modeling for Impact, this Friday night, January 27th, at Charlotte’s Extravaganza, 1610 North Tryon Street.

“We chose the Intercept Program because we’ll be celebrating Dad’s life by supporting two things Papa cared deeply about: young people and the outdoors,” Franklin Headen told me.

All the money raised from ticket sales will fund scholarships to the Intercept Program, which helps teens transition their lives in more meaningful and positive directions.

This is the first year for Modeling for Impact, made possible by support from Wells Fargo, Springs Creative and Uwharrie Bank.

Modeling for Impact is the brainchild of Mark’s oldest son, Franklin. Franklin founded Headenistic, a casting, production, and scouting agency, in 2012 while still a student at Northwest School of the Arts. He is currently a senior at Savannah College of Art and Design.

Franklin is bringing together a long list of world-class swimsuit models, including Carmella Rose, Ana Wolf, and Hanah Kirkelie to present the latest styles from brands like Minimale Animale, Beach Bunny, Beach Riot, 6 Shore, and Bongani. The beauty team will be led by Charlotte’s own award winning makeup artist and hair stylist Katy Albright.

A second show that evening will feature some very special guests, including Mark’s youngest son James, in clothing from Charlotte’s The Sporting Gent store.

I know Becky, the boys’ mom, is so proud of them. I am too! It was and still is painful for them. They lost their dad suddenly. But knowing we can come together and possibly change the trajectory of the lives of at-risk youth in Mecklenburg County while remembering a well-loved man, makes this a night I am honored to be a part of! I hope to see you there!!

