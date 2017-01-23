SLIDESHOW: 25 passwords you should never use

Email hacking dominated the headlines in 2016 - from government emails to major email providers, but people are still using some of the easiest passwords to crack.

Password management firm SplashData has released its sixth annual list of “Worst Passwords." Can we just pause for a minute and say this clearly: Do. Not. Use. These. Passwords.

The list is made from five million passwords leaked during 2016 and three variations of “password” appeared on the list, including “passw0rd” and “password1".



“Making minor modifications to an easily guessable password does not make it secure, and hackers will take advantage of these tendencies,” says Morgan Slain, CEO of SplashData, Inc.

“Our hope is that by researching and putting out this list each year, people will realize how risky it is to use these common logins, and they will take steps to strengthen their passwords and use different passwords for different websites,” Slain continued.

While Star Wars-themed choices “princess” and “solo” keep the Force alive on the Worst Passwords list for the second year, sports terms have dropped off. The only sport to crack the Top 25 was “football” in the #5 spot.

Simple numerical passwords remain common, with five of the top 10 passwords on this year’s list comprised of numbers only.

