Matthews Police Department's first female officer passes away

The first ever female Matthews police officer passed away last Friday.

Officer K.D. "Kathy" McGirt served the Matthews community from 1978 until her retirement in 2000, when she began serving the department's first-ever school resource officer, the department says.

"Kathy will forever be remembered for her care for our profession and especially her passion for the well-being of children," Matthews Police Department said in a post.

A service to honor Kathy's life will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Davidson's Funeral Home in Lexington.

Kathy's family says one of her final wishes was to ask that in lieu of flowers, to consider donating to the Matthews Police Department in care of its DARE and school resource program.

