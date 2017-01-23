Carolina Panthers furniture rummage sale set Saturday by Goodwill Industries

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Curtis Luther Dalton Jr. led deputies on a chase around 12:14 p.m. on Turnersburg Highway.More >>
According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Curtis Luther Dalton Jr. led deputies on a chase around 12:14 p.m. on Turnersburg Highway.More >>
Four years ago, Billy was attacked by dogs and almost killed. His rehab took weeks. During that time, a young rooster named Samoa seemed to take a liking to the old guy.More >>
Four years ago, Billy was attacked by dogs and almost killed. His rehab took weeks. During that time, a young rooster named Samoa seemed to take a liking to the old guy.More >>
According to the NC District Attorney's Office, the 67-year-old woman said her 89-year-old mother had intended to vote by absentee ballot, but had not yet done so when she unexpectedly died of a stroke on October 26.More >>
According to the NC District Attorney's Office, the 67-year-old woman said her 89-year-old mother had intended to vote by absentee ballot, but had not yet done so when she unexpectedly died of a stroke on October 26.More >>
Sidney Gary Helms, 68, is facing 21 charges including several counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree sexual offense, and indecent liberties with a child.More >>
Sidney Gary Helms, 68, is facing 21 charges including several counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree sexual offense, and indecent liberties with a child.More >>
According to the Newton Police Department, the robbery occurred around 10:30 a.m. on South College Avenue.More >>
According to the Newton Police Department, the robbery occurred around 10:30 a.m. on South College Avenue.More >>