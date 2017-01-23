Carolina Panthers furniture rummage sale set Saturday by Goodwill Industries

Jennifer Almond, with the Carolina Panthers stadium operations, sorts through team photos that were going to be donated to Goodwill Industries (John D. Simmons | Charlotte Observer)

Carolina Panthers devotees will have their pick of the team’s discards on Saturday, Jan, 28, when Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont launches a rummage sale of hundreds of items donated by the team from suites at Bank of America Stadium.

This includes hundreds of chairs, bar stools, tables and framed photographs, many of which have been housed in Bank of America Stadium since the NFL team’s inception.

The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Goodwill’s fanciest outlet store at 5301 Wilkinson Boulevard.

Additionally, an auction will be held at 10 a.m. for a limited quantity of framed photographs – including Julius Peppers, Charles Johnson, John Kasay, Jordan Gross, Dan Morgan, Ryan Kalil and Mike Rucker. Pricing for items will be available the day of the sale.

For details, visit goodwillsp.org/shop/promotions/carolina-panthers-sale/ for total quantities and more details on the day’s events. A photo album of items available for purchase can be found on Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/GoodwillSP.

A similar sale held last year at the area’s Habitat for Humanity ReStores set off a frenzy of buying among fans. Most of the 1,000 items were sold in a day or two.

Goodwill Industries officials are anticipating interest will be even stronger this year, and have gone as far as establishing a 6 a.m. time for when people can line up outside the store.

The team donated the several hundred items the first week of January and Goodwill has been processing and evaluating the pieces for eventual sale. Most of the pieces are from the stadium’s the stadium’s club level and common areas, which are undergoing a major renovation during the team’s off season.

Proceeds generated from the sale of these donations will fund job training and employment services at Goodwill free of charge for local job seekers in the New Year.