Charlotte man wanted for cutting off electronic monitor

A man is wanted for cutting off his electronic device, which was a condition of his pre-trial release.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 26-year-old Santario Boy cut off his electronic monitor last Wednesday. He was last seen near W. 28th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option 3.

