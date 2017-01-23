Duo being sought in string of Charlotte armed robberies

Two men are wanted in a string of January Charlotte armed robberies.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help identifying the robbers, described as black males. The first robber is believed to be around 5'6" and the second robber is believed to be in his mid-20s, around 6'0" with a thin build.

“It’s not okay, it’s not okay and they need to be stopped,” said Monica Henderson before eating lunch at a Burger King robbed Sunday on South Boulevard. The robbers hit three other businesses the same day.

Below is a list of the robberies the two are being sought in:

Sunday around 9 p.m. the pair robbed the Jack in the Box on Westinghouse Boulevard at gunpoint.

Sunday at 8:43 p.m. the Burger King on South Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint.

Sunday 12:19 p.m., the Advanced Auto Parts on Albemarle Road was robbed at gunpoint.

Sunday around 5:39 a.m., the robbers went into the McDonald's on Monroe Road and robbed the place at gunpoint.

At 9:58 p.m. Friday, the Popeye's on Albemarle Road was robbed at gunpoint.

Thursday at 6:04 a.m., the Burker King on Westinghouse Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint.

On Tuesday at 3:22 a.m., the robbers went into the Jack in the Box on North Tryon Street and robbed the place at gunpoint.

Tuesday at 2:51 a.m. the Waffle House on Stetson Drive reported an armed robbery.

Captain Cecil Brisbon with CMPD said they are hoping someone will come forward with information to help arrest the robbers. He said anyone confronted by an armed robber should always comply, keep the encounter brief, don’t try to surprise or threaten the robber, and write down notes about their appearance immediately after the robber is gone.

As for business owners, Brisbon recommends several steps that can be taken to reduce risk: have bait money with serial numbers that can be tracked, install surveillance equipment, install a panic button, put the cash register where it can be seen by people inside and outside the store, test security equipment regularly, install height markers at the doorways, and install one-way observation windows so that workers in the back can see through to the front of the store.

“The most important thing we tell people is to comply. Your money is replaceable. Your life isn’t,” said Cpt. Brisbon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Three of the robberies above were reported earlier Monday morning.

