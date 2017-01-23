Shop our best used cars of January!

You did it! You gave it your best shot and you made it into the New Year with your old car, but enough is enough. It’s only January and you’ve spent more time stuck on the side of the road and at the mechanic, than you have actually on the road to your destinations. It’s time to stop putting off get a new ride, and get to Toyota of N Charlotte for our best used cars of January.

Toyota of N Charlotte is ready to help!

Taking on a new car payment and switching over insurance and registration can seem like a big hassle at first – but what if our used car dealership in Charlotte could help you with that? At Toyota of N Charlotte we want to help remove the stress and shorten the lengthy process of getting a new ride.

If you’re in the market for a used car, start by finding one that’s best for you! We have a wide variety of makes and models, including:

Used 2012 Honda Civic Auto LX Sedan (Stk #: 7750038A) - $9,995*

Listed as one of our bargain used cars, this used Honda will save you money at the dealership and at the gas pump. With a fuel economy of 28 mpg in the city and 39 mpg on the highway, you’re going to be making fewer stops every week at the gas station.

Used 2011 Scion tC HB Auto Coupe (Stk #: 7440095A) - $10,995*

Find exhilaration behind the wheel with a used Scion in Charlotte. Under the hood is a spunky 2.5 liter four-cylinder engine capable of 180 horsepower and 173 lb.-ft. of torque. This sporty used car is sure to put a smile on your face when you hit the road.

Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE SUV (Stk #: 6120064A) - $18,995*

Stand out in 2017 with a bold-looking used Toyota SUV! This used Toyota RAV4 boasts a Hot Lava exterior paint job, and is complemented by a black interior. This used SUV will turn heads for more reasons than one. Its 17-inch steel wheels, rear spoiler, and unique look will grab anyone’s attention.

Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE FWD Sedan (Stk #: P4375) - $14,995*

Find affordable luxury in a Charlotte used Ford. This full-sized used Ford sedan comes decked out with top-notch features like remote keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, garage door opener, and LCD touchscreen.

Shop our best used cars!

Once you find your ride, leave the rest to our helpful and knowledgeable sales specialists! They will work with you to get a deal that you love. Don’t forget that all of our pre-owned cars in Charlotte come with a free vehicle history report and have been fully inspected for safety!

Feel confident in the New Year with a ride you can trust – and show off! To scoop up your next ride before it’s gone, stop by Toyota of N Charlotte and take a test drive! We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road, just off of I-77!

*Price excludes tax, tag, registration, and Administrative fee of $698.50.