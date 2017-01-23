Ways to improve your car commute

Does your day start earlier than most other’s? This is usually pretty common amongst those you have to commute to their job or school each day. In fact, over 140 million Americans commute each day, and almost 11 million of those Americans commute over an hour. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 70 percent of commuters drive. The remaining walk, bike, or use public transportation. No matter how you get to work or school each day, the commute can become boring, tiring, and lonesome. If you’re looking to improve your car commute, Toyota of N Charlotte has some tips that can help!

6 Ways to Improve Your Commute

When you begin to dread your daily drive, it’s time to employ helpful commuting tips from Toyota of N Charlotte. Our driving experts have put together a list of six ways you can give your daily drive the boost you need:

Leave yourself extra time – instead of being rushed to get to work, leave a little early so you don’t have to be stressed about making it to work on time.

Discover new music – download some playlists made up of music you haven’t heard before. You may end up finding a new genre of music that you love!

Listen to audiobooks – finally get a chance to know what all of the hubbub is about with the new book everyone is reading. Download an audiobook and have it read to you while you drive.

Learn a new language – you’ve wanted to learn a new language for years now – this is the perfect time. Use your drive to learn Spanish, Italian, French, or any other language available to learn.

Find a new route – challenge yourself to find another way to work or home in your new Toyota near Charlotte . Maybe find a more scenic route, or one that requires fewer tolls.

Change into comfortable clothing – give the heels a break and change into some comfortable sneakers or sandals for your ride home.

Carpool in your N Charlotte Toyota

One of the most common feelings among those who commute is the feeling of isolation. If you are beginning to feel lonely on your drive, consider starting a carpool! Carpooling has a plethora of benefits, including:

Reduce fuel and travel costs – splitting costs of gas and tolls among drivers will help you save money every week.

Less wear and tear on your N Charlotte Toyota – driving your car less every day will reduce the amount of maintenance your car needs and the frequency.

Help protect the environment – less cars on the road each day helps reduce the amount of emissions produced in the atmosphere.

Socialization – driving with friends and co-workers allows you to socialize and talk with others on your way to work.

Reduce stress on the way to and from work each day with tips from Toyota of N Charlotte!

