Heroic Fitness: Getting the new year started off right

Owner and trainer Kirk Rogers returned to our Weekend Morning show on Sunday to talk about getting the new year started off right. Client Tanner Dorman joined him to share his incredible success story of losing over 75lbs while training with Heroic Fitness.

Kirk also provided some good exercises that you can do at home.

Heroic Fitness is currently running a FREE two-week trial starting this Saturday, January 28th @ 11 a.m. at their NoDa Location: 514 East 15th Street, Charlotte NC 28206. For more information email kirk@heroicfitness.com.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.