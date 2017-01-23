Police ID pedestrian hit, killed in north Charlotte

The chase occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Shumaker Road near Victoria Lane in Statesville.More >>
The chase occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Shumaker Road near Victoria Lane in Statesville.More >>
In total, fewer than 10 people in Charlotte are being laid off. The SEC network operations, as well as an events division, will remain in Charlotte. ESPN employs about 200 people locally.More >>
In total, fewer than 10 people in Charlotte are being laid off. The SEC network operations, as well as an events division, will remain in Charlotte. ESPN employs about 200 people locally.More >>
But as the homicide rate continues to rise in Charlotte, so does the workload for an already stretched staff.More >>
But as the homicide rate continues to rise in Charlotte, so does the workload for an already stretched staff.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools (CMS), David Cox Road Road Elementary is on lockdown because of police activity in the area.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools (CMS), David Cox Road Road Elementary is on lockdown because of police activity in the area.More >>
Immigrant advocate Oliver Merino posted the threatening letter on his Facebook page late Tuesday, chiding the senders by noting “at least they spelled my name correctly.”More >>
Immigrant advocate Oliver Merino posted the threatening letter on his Facebook page late Tuesday, chiding the senders by noting “at least they spelled my name correctly.”More >>