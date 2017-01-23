Police ID pedestrian hit, killed in north Charlotte

Police have released the name of a pedestrian who was hit and killed in north Charlotte Monday morning.

According to police, 39-year-old Lewis Lairsey was struck by 2006 Mazda 5 driven by a 59-year-old man along the 3400-block of Statesville Avenue. Officers say the crash happened around 7:21 a.m.

Police say Lairsey was crossing Statesville Avenue when he walked into the path of the vehicle. Lairsey was reportedly crossing mid-block, not in a marked crosswalk or at an intersection.

He died at the scene, according to police. The driver was not injured.

Speed and alcohol use are not factors for the driver of the vehicle, police said.

The crash is under investigation by the Major Crash Investigation Unit of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Williams at (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

