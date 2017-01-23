FIRST ALERT: More rain, wind expected in Charlotte area today

First Alert Day / Rain and Wind

Sunshine Returns Tuesday

Colder Air Arrives Late Week

The big storm that brought severe weather to much of the Southeast and heavy rain to the WBTV viewing area over the weekend is still swirling over the Carolinas this morning. While the risk for severe weather is low, rain will occasionally blow through from time to time. Today will also be windy and that will only add to the chill, as temperatures hold in the 50s for most.

Skies will clear tonight and it will turn colder, as lows fall back in to the lower 40s for most neighborhoods.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be almost spring-like. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and it will remain dry with a good deal of sunshine expected both days.

The next front moves through on Thursday. There is at least a 20% chance for a shower as it does, but heavy rain is not anticipated. Colder air will rush in behind that front with highs falling from the mid 50s Thursday to the upper 40s Friday and both days of the weekend. And while it looks dry and cold for the Charlotte area late week and over the weekend, accumulating snow showers are likely across the mountains.

Hope you have a great week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

