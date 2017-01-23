String of Sunday fast food restaurant robberies under investigation

Three fast food restaurants were robbed Sunday night in the Charlotte area, prompting an investigation into whether the cases are related.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the string of armed robberies started around 8:30 p.m. at the Burger King located in the 2900 block of South Boulevard. Less than an hour later, at 9:04 p.m., an armed man robbed the Jack in the Box in the 300 block of Westinghouse Boulevard, CMPD says.

At 10:36 p.m., the Cook Out in the 1300 block of W. Sugar Creek Road was robbed at gunpoint.

The robber in all three cases is described by police as a black male. No one was injured in the robberies.

Detectives are investigating whether the armed robberies are related.

