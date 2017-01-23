Storms leave flooded roads, fallen trees across Charlotte area

Fallen trees and flooding caused issues on Charlotte roads Monday morning.

A Flood Warning was issued for the Charlotte area through 8:15 a.m.

Storms blew through overnight, leaving downed trees on Providence Road near Sharon Amity Rd and on Elm Lane near Endhaven Lane.

Marvin Road was flooded near Ardrey Kell High School, blocking the area near the Union County line.

Flooding posed an issue in southwest Charlotte between Arrowood Road and Sandy Porter Road. Three out of four lanes were closed there. Part of the 800 block of Westinghouse Boulevard was also shut down due to flooding.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.