CHARLOTTE 49ERS: Davis' Game-Winner Lifts Niners Over ODU

Davis’ Game-Winner Lifts Niners Over ODU

Charlotte, N.C. – Jon Davis’ career-high 35 points including the game-winning basket in the final second led the Charlotte 49ers (9-9, C-USA: 3-4) to a 74-72 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs (11-8, C-USA: 4-3) in Halton Arena.



“Honestly, when I had the ball in the last 24 seconds, I knew I wasn’t passing it,” Davis said. “I knew I was taking the last shot. I was feeling good all game and I told my teammates I was going to go at about eight seconds to make sure we had the last shot. I got up to the three-point line and saw nobody was coming so I got to my spot, stepped back to the elbow to create some space and knocked the shot down.”

Davis is the first Niner to score 30-points this season with his career-high 35 points. Nineteen of the 35 points came in the second half. He is the first Niner to score at least 35 points in a game since 2008. Davis’ 35 points is tied with De’Angelo Alexander (February 10, 2007) for the second most points scored by a Charlotte player in Halton Arena. Leemire Goldwire’s 36 points against Saint Joseph’s (January 16, 2008) is the most points scored by a Niner in Halton Arena. Davis also added five assists and four rebounds. Austin Ajukwa scored a season-high 17 points. Reid Aube scored a season-high six points.

The 49ers only had four turnovers in the game while forcing Old Dominion in 14 turnovers. Charlotte finished the game 24-for-28 from the free throw line.

Old Dominion had two players in double-figures led by Ahmad Caver’s 25 points.

“A good win for us,” Charlotte coach Mark Price said. “It was a good win for our program. ODU is a team that has consistently been at the top of our league year in and year out. We know every time we play them it’s going to be a physical, tough game. Coach Jones does a terrific job with them and we know that they’re going to come in prepared. I just felt like from the get-go even though we were missing some shots in the first half that we got some great looks. We played the way we need to play defensively and even though it looks like we got killed on the boards, we battled on the boards all night long against the top-rebounding team in our league. A fantastic game obviously, I can’t say enough about JD (Jon Davis). He carried us tonight. It was one of those nights that he had to and he got some help from Austin offensively.”

The first nine minutes of the game went back and forth with several lead changes. With the game tied at 17 with 11:03 on the clock, Old Dominion went on a 10-1 run over the next three minutes taking a 27-18 lead when Caver knocked down a three with 8:03 left in the half.

Old Dominion pushed their lead to 12 points with five and half minutes left in the first half. Then, the 49ers closed the half on a 13-4 run cutting Old Dominion’s halftime lead to 38-35 when Davis knocked down two free throws with 37 seconds on the clock.

Charlotte scored 10 of the second half’s first 18 points taking a 46-45 lead when Davis scored with 15:48 on the clock. Old Dominion scored seven of the next nine points taking a 52-48 lead. Two free throws by Aube and a basket by Davis tied the score for the fourth time at 52 with 12:59 left in regulation. The lead exchanged hands 10 times with several ties over the next 10 minutes.

With just over two minutes left in the game, Hudson Price gave the 49ers a 72-71 lead with a tough driving layup. Old Dominion’s Zoran Talley made a free throw tying the score at 72 with 29 seconds remaining. Then, Davis scored the game-winner on a 19-foot jumper just inside the top of the key with two-tenths of a second left in the contest.

Charlotte returns to action when they head to Denton, Texas for a Conference USA game against North Texas on Thursday, January 26th at 8:00 pm.