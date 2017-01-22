FIRST ALERT: Good news in the severe weather department, tornado watch in SC canceled

While we aren’t completely in the clear, things are looking much better as far as the severe weather threat is concerned! The tornado watch in South Carolina (the one that would have likely been extended into our area) has been canceled early.

So far today, the worst of the weather has been to our south, as you can see from the graphic with storm reports. The bulls eye was over south Georgia, Alabama and down into Florida. There were at last 8 reports of funnels or tornadoes, many more reports of thunderstorm wind damage and hail.

The biggest risk for the rest of the night is across central Florida.

Closer to home, there is just a general thunderstorm risk for the mountains and foothills. There is still a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for Mecklenburg County and areas south and east, as you can see in the graphic. This means that severe thunderstorms are still a possibility as the back part of the storm rotates through. However, the risk is much lower.

There will still be pockets of heavy rain and possibly gusty winds. The tornado threat is down to about 2%. There just isn’t a lot of instability to get the storms going.

Going forward, showers and pockets of heavy rain will last into the night. Monday will still feature a few left-over showers during the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

It will still feel like spring as we reach the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will move through on Thursday, with possibly a few showers.

By Friday and Saturday, it will feel like January again. Highs will be back in the upper 40s to low 50s for a few days.

