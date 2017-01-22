Boone police looking for vandalism suspects

Boone police are asking vandalism suspects to come forward.

Officers said "several subjects" painted "Black Lives Matter," as well as anti-Trump and anti-police slogans on businesses and a police car.

Video and still images show the vandals walking on King Street before 4 a.m. Saturday.

"As Chief of Police, I assure the citizens of Boone that this case will be a priority for us," Chief Dana Crawford said in a Saturday release. "It is deeply disturbing that some people believe that they have the right to damage other people’s property and businesses to express their views in an unlawful way. While people have the right to disagree with any elected official, damaging innocent people’s property is not consistent with Boone values."

The damage is estimated to be $5,000.

Police initially released images of two women purchasing spray paint from a local store. Monday, Boone police said they were able to talk to them and officers determined those two were not involved in this vandalism. They are not being charged.

"The cost of cleaning or repainting a police vehicle is not coming from President Trump but Boone taxpayers," Crawford said.

"We obviously know more than we are releasing at this point to give the suspects a brief opportunity to surrender themselves," Crawford said to end his statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959, or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

