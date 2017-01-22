Reminder to CMS families: Tuesday is a winter weather makeup day

A winter storm earlier this month left roads and sidewalks icy, including this one near Metro School in uptown Charlotte. (John D. Simmons | The Charlotte Observer)

Parents take note: Tuesday is no longer a teacher work day in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. It is now the first makeup day for winter weather closings Jan. 9 and 10.

Feb. 17 is also scheduled as a makeup day.

A winter storm that hit on Jan. 7 left roads, sidewalks and parking lots too icy to open schools, especially in the northern parts of Mecklenburg County.