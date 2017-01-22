BLOG: How to get weather alerts today

With a severe weather outbreak expected tonight for the WBTV viewing area, NOW is the time to prepare and make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts and information. There are several ways you can do this, highlighted below.

TV - REGULAR CHANNEL, BOUNCE

Tonight WBTV is carrying the AFC Championship game between the Steelers and the Patriots. Please know we will avoid breaking into this game at all costs, BUT IF WE DO, IT IS BECAUSE WE FEEL LOSS OF LIFE IS AT RISK. These tornadoes have already been responsible for several deaths across the Southeastern US.

It is our duty to let the public we serve know if anyone in our viewing area is at risk due to a life-threatening tornado. Remember, just because the tornado may not be in your neighborhood, wouldn't YOU want to know if it was?

We also have our secondary channel, Bounce TV.

If necessary, we will broadcast severe weather coverage over Bounce. You can find Bounce TV on the following channels, and our Apps will ALWAYS livestream whatever coverage is airing over Bounce.

In Charlotte, Bounce TV is carried on WBTV digital channel 3.2 and can be found on the following cable providers:

Charter – Channel 197

Comporium - Channel 123

Fibrant - Channel 43 (Salisbury)

MI Connection - Channel 102

Northland - Channel 114

Time Warner - Channel 1255

PHONE/IPAD - APP OR TEXT ALERTS

You can livestream coverage on either the WBTV Weather or News app. Our Weather app will also send push alerts to your iPad or mobile device if a warning is issued for your location.

Just make sure under "Settings" that you have "Severe Weather Alerts" tabbed ON and the sound ON. If you do not have a smart phone, you can sign up for text message alerts here:

CLICK HERE to sign up for text alerts.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Any breaking weather coverage will also be available on WBTV's Twitter account and on Facebook Live from the WBTV News Facebook page. You can also follow all of our meteorologists social media accounts for updates and alert information.

Last but not least, a NOAA WEATHER RADIO - CLICK HERE for more info and broadcast frequencies.

