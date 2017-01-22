Chase from Locust ends with a crash in Concord

Law enforcement in Concord said a crash was the result of a police chase that started in Locust.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Miami Church Road in Concord. Heavy police presence could be seen in the area.

A Locust Police official tells WBTV this started when the two suspects stole from a Walmart.

Two people - a man and a woman - were arrested following the crash.

Neighbors say the car went airborne after going off the side of the road.

"It probably came 10 feet in the air," said Roger Smith, who lives in the home near where the car crashed.

One police officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The car with the suspects inside was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Smith says one of the suspects was found near his home.

"Guy got out and run behind my trailer," Smith said. "They surrounded him, got the dogs out here, and about an hour later, they found him in front of my trailer here, and they apprehended him."

Tony Cox, another neighbor who lives near the scene of the crash, says he has never seen so many police cars in this community.

"Usually cars just keep going by everyday. You don't get a whole stop out here with cops and a Dukes of Hazzard across the ditch over there through a telephone pole," Cox said.

Locust police are heading up this investigation.

