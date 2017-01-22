Two Salisbury convenience stores robbed in one night

Two Salisbury convenience stores were robbed on Saturday night, according to police.

The first robbery happened around 8 p.m. at the Pop Shoppe on W. Innes. Police said a man went into the store with a handgun, jumped over the counter and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint. He grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register then left, running toward W. Innes Street.

The robber is described as a black male wearing a black or dark blue hoodie with red stripes on the side and top of the shoulders, black pants, black shoes and a bandana over his face.

The second incident happened at the Mystic Mart on S. Main around 9:38 p.m. Officers said two people went into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk, making her walk toward the counter.

While the armed man was walking the clerk to the counter, a second clerk hit him in the back of the head with a beer can. The robber then fired his gun, grazing the clerk's arm.

The robbers then grabbed money from the register and ran from the store toward W. B Avenue.

The duo are described as black males with slim builds, between 20 and 30 years old. They were both around 5'9" tall.

Police have not confirmed that the robberies are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.