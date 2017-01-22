Two Salisbury convenience stores robbed in one night

Considered the sport's most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., is announcing on Tuesday that he will step away from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season.More >>
Considered the sport's most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., is announcing on Tuesday that he will step away from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season.More >>
The number of students affected remained unclear Tuesday night, but neighborhoods across the county will see their elementary, middle and/or high school assignments change if the school board approves Clark’s plan.More >>
The number of students affected remained unclear Tuesday night, but neighborhoods across the county will see their elementary, middle and/or high school assignments change if the school board approves Clark’s plan.More >>
What would you do if a tornado warning was issued right now? Kids have tornado drills in school every year. Have you had one at your house?More >>
What would you do if a tornado warning was issued right now? Kids have tornado drills in school every year. Have you had one at your house?More >>
The runoff has put the water level in several lakes at, or just above, flood stage.More >>
The runoff has put the water level in several lakes at, or just above, flood stage.More >>
The wreck happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Crossbeam Drive and Beam Road.More >>
The wreck happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Crossbeam Drive and Beam Road.More >>