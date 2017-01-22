Three hurt in Salisbury shooting outside of bar

Three people were taken to the hospital following a shooting outside of a Salisbury bar Sunday morning, according to Salisbury police.

On Sunday morning remnants of what appeared to be crime scene tape were still tied around light poles in the parking lot on the corner of N. Main and Liberty Streets.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. in the area of the King Tut Hookah Bar on Easy Street.

Salisbury officers were called and found a large crowd leaving the parking lots around the bar. Police said they were later notified about three people at Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center who were hurt in the shooting.

According to Salisbury police, two of the victims were treated for gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The third victim was reportedly hit with a gun and grazed from a gunshot. His injuries were also not life-threatening.

Witnesses said an argument started in the bar and ended in a fight in the parking lot where shots were fired.

The identities of the victims have not been released. No arrests have been made in this case.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245

