Olympic High basketball player Aaron Barker dies Saturday

Olympic High basketball player Aaron Barker died suddenly Saturday.

Trojans athletics director Ken Konstanty said school officials were still trying to get all the details.

“The Olympic family is extremely saddened by this,” Konstanty told the Observer via text message, “and ask everyone to keep Aaron and his family in your prayers.”

Barker was a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard for Olympic. He was fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 8.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Olympic is 9-6 overall and 7-0 in the SoMeck 8 conference. The first-place Trojans are scheduled to play at Ardrey Kell Wednesday at 7:30.

Barker and his family were honored with social media tributes after the news broke out late Saturday.

The Magic Family is heartbroken to hear the news of Aaron Barker's passing. Sending Prayers to the Barker family! pic.twitter.com/nGd7l7ygwc — MooresvilleMagic16U (@Magic16U) January 22, 2017

Saddened hearing the news of Aaron Barker. Thoughts & prayers with his family, friends & class at Olympic HS. — Coach Ché Roth (@CoachCRoth) January 22, 2017

Thoughts are with @ohstrojans today as another young soul was taken too soon. Condolences to Aaron Barker's family during this time #rip33 pic.twitter.com/YoyeS99STp — PalmettoSports (@psportsimaging) January 22, 2017

Rest In Peace Aaron Barker... a young talent and great kid taken way too soon. Prayers go out to his family pic.twitter.com/PSCiQR7rlk — Dylan Byrnes (@dkbyrnes5) January 22, 2017