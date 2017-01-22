FIRST ALERT: Tornado, Severe Weather outlook for Sunday evening

Sunday already has been and will continue to be a very active severe weather day for the Southeastern states from Florida to Georgia to the Carolinas.

For the first time in a few years, a HIGH-RISK area has been outlined for South Georgia through north Florida for today. This is the highest threat level that is issued by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) and it has been a few years since the last time an area was under one. 42% of all tornado deaths occur on high-risk days. It means that a tornado outbreak is likely, with the threat for strong, long-track tornadoes. High-risk threat levels are relatively unusual for this part of the country. If you have friends or family living in this part of the southeast please be sure they are on high alert through tonight.

Heading northeastward from there into Columbia SC, a Moderate risk is outlined, where there is still a threat of strong tornadoes.

Northward from there, the threat levels drop off, leaving most of the WBTV viewing area under a marginal or slight risk (green/yellow shading) were isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are likely. An isolated tornado is still possible, and the SPC has expressed uncertainty over this area of the Carolinas, and exactly how far Northwest from Columbia the main threat will reach. So, even though the overall risk has come down from this morning, you should still be on guard and know how to get your severe weather alerts this evening.

Attached you'll also see the tornado probability product which is also put out by the Storm Prediction Center. These outlooks show the percent chance or probability of a tornado occurring within 25 miles of a point.

These probabilities range from 2% to 10% (far Chesterfield Co) across the WBTV viewing area, and up to 15% from Columbia SC south. The black hatched area means strong EF2-EF5 tornadoes are possible.

Now you may be thinking, "10% chance is not very high". But considering on a run-of-the-mill severe weather day it may run in the 2% range at best, having part of our area under 5-10% is an above normal severe weather day.

Attached on the left you'll also find information on the difference between a Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning, and what you should do in the event a Tornado Warning is issued for your location.

Please be safe and stay Weather Aware tonight!

