FIRST ALERT: Chance for severe weather increasing this evening

A strong, complex low pressure and frontal system continues to move east across Arkansas at midday Sunday, pushing into Tennessee later this afternoon and eventually into North Carolina late tonight. The low will be preceded by a series of upper disturbances moving in the Carolinas, each bringing a chance of rainfall and thunderstorms.

After a solid soaking rain Saturday and earlier Sunday morning, we’re in a bit of a lull midday Sunday, waiting on the approach of the storm system to our west.

That’s not entirely good news however, as the warm front you see on the map lifts northward. As it does, the atmosphere will have the ability to destabilize, as clouds may even break to allow for some sunshine this afternoon. Afternoon readings in Charlotte and points south will likely jump in the mid 60s.

Looking ahead, the second window of rain and opportunity for severe weather will come to the WBTV News area later this afternoon and linger through the evening hours.

At this point, the greatest threat for severe weather would come during a 3 p.m.-11 p.m. window, give or take an hour or so. Also, it should be noted, that while the greatest risk for severe weather – damaging thunderstorms with hail and isolated tornadoes – will exist along and south of I-85, based on our best available model data, severe thunderstorms will be possible anywhere across the WBTV viewing area until the low passes by us to the northeast early Monday morning.

