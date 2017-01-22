FIRST ALERT: Chance for severe weather increasing this evening

Considered the sport's most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., is announcing on Tuesday that he will step away from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season.More >>
Considered the sport's most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., is announcing on Tuesday that he will step away from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season.More >>
Multiple police vehicles could be seen lined up on Shannon Bradley Road.More >>
Multiple police vehicles could be seen lined up on Shannon Bradley Road.More >>
The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on the 16100 block of Weatherly Way, which is in a cove on Lake Norman near Beatties Ford Road.More >>
The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on the 16100 block of Weatherly Way, which is in a cove on Lake Norman near Beatties Ford Road.More >>
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Point-in-Time Count 2010-2017 report says nearly 1,500 were considered homeless on a night in January this year.More >>
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Point-in-Time Count 2010-2017 report says nearly 1,500 were considered homeless on a night in January this year.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>